Nowadays, there are very few recipes you aren't willing to try. Especially if you see your favorite TikTok creators making cookie dough bread or a bowl of pancake cereal, you have to whip out your pans and whisks, and bring the sweet treats to life in your own kitchen. The next recipe to conquer? One of the Rice Krispies Treats recipes on TikTok that'll surely make your mouth water every time you hit play.

These recipes take the treats you know and love, and bring them to a new and dreamy level. They toss in unexpected ingredients like spoonfuls of cookie butter, strawberry-flavored cereal, frosting, and rainbow-colored sprinkles to ensure your tastebuds have a #legendary experience. When you're creating the sticky marshmallow mixture on your hot stovetop or whipping out your specialty cookie cutters, you'll realize how genius the users who posted the recipe videos really are. You may even open up the TikTok app and record your own video, so you can shoutout the users in your caption who gave you such tasty inspo.

Of course, before you can make that post, you have to pick one of these seven recipes here to try out at-home. Beware: They'll make your mouth water from the minute you hit play.

1. These Rice Krispies Treats Are As Sweet As Can Be TikTok Let's start with something fancy like these Oreo Rice Krispies Treats that are ready to make their debut in your kitchen. TBH, they're actually fairly easy to make. According to the recipe on TikTok, you just have to crush up 20 Oreos before mixing up all the other ingredients. The result is super gooey and Instagram-worthy.

2. These Rice Krispies Treats Are Hot And Spicy Fans of Flamin' Hot Cheetos will have heart eyes for these Rice Krispies Treats. The recipe for them on TikTok combines the #lit snack food with a marshmallow mixture. At the end, the user tops the dessert with Nutella.

3. These Rice Krispies Treats Are Festive AF No matter what time of the year it is, you can celebrate your love for the holiday season. You can turn on your favorite holiday movies like Elf and The Holiday and make these festive Rice Krispie Treats. Just be sure to have red and green sprinkles in your cabinet before you embark on this tasty excursion.

4. These Rice Krispies Treats Are Pretty In Pink TikTok Are you obsessed with everything pink? If so, you need to give strawberry Rice Krispies Treats a go. They use the strawberry flavor of the cereal to brighten up the tasty dessert and can be made into cute hearts by pulling out your fave cookie cutters. Don't forget to top them off with some frosting and sprinkles, OK?

5. These Rice Krispies Treats Are For Cookie Lovers Calling all cookie lovers! This recipe for Rice Krispies Treats is for you. It uses cookie butter from Trader Joe's to make extra gooey treats that are well-worth sharing on your own TikTok account. Try sprinkling some cinnamon on top if you want to be even more #extra with this recipe.

6. These Rice Krispies Treats Are A Cinnamon Dream Pull out the box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch in your pantry for these cinnamon Rice Krispies Treats. Put them together and enjoy them with a cold glass of milk. They're bound to make your kitchen smell like your favorite diner or cereal bar, and encourage you to try other unique recipes for Rice Krispies Treats.