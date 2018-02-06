One of the best graduation gifts you can receive is a family vacation. This might not be the first thing that comes to mind, but don't underestimate the power of some good, old fashioned bonding time with the fam. Not only is it the perfect time to catch up with your loved ones, but there are so many other underrated reasons to go on a trip with your family after you graduate college that you probably haven't thought of.

Hear me out on this one. Sure, you could go off with your friends and jet-set it to a tropical beach. That sounds super fun, but a girls' trip can wait. A family vacay is much-needed, now. You've probably been on a number of family vacations throughout the years, so what makes this post-graduation trip so special? Well, it may seem just like any other vacation you could take, but the post-college family trip is once-in-a-lifetime and these seven reasons prove that.

You just made a huge leap from college life to the real world, so you deserve to be rewarded with a trip that is just as special. Your travel companions should be the ones cheering you on from the stands at your graduation, and soon, you'll realize why.

1 It Will Be The Most Stress-Free Vacation Of Your Life Giphy You are finally free! After graduation, you have zero ties to school and work. A vacation should be all about complete and utter relaxation, so pick the easiest option. A family vacay most likely means you don't have to be the one who's in charge of any of the planning. Your parents get to handle the itinerary, and you get to enjoy yourself. You deserve it!

2 The Whole Gang Will Be Together Again Giphy Pretty soon, you'll be paving your way as a career woman. Your job probably won't allow for as much vacation time as you had in college. You might even have to move across the country for your job, and won't be able to see your family as often as you'd like. This vacay may be one of your last chances for awhile to get the whole crew together and make some new memories.

3 It Doesn't Hurt Your Wallet Giphy When it's a family vacation, you get to enjoy the luxuries of not having to pay for as much as if you traveled by yourself. You need to be saving up for that post-college life you're about to head into, after all, so this is a great time to save while still enjoying yourself. Take advantage of this privilege while you can.

4 You'll Have Awesome Pictures To Decorate Your New Pad Giphy The memories you make on this family vacay will be everlasting, so don't forget to bring your camera. The pictures you take with your entire family can be used to decorate your new post-college apartment. A recent photo of your whole family together is essential, so now you'll have one with an amazing backdrop.

5 You'll Soak Up All Of Those Nostalgic Feels Giphy Graduating college is a hard time for those of us who still don't want to accept that we have to grow up. We're finally being pushed out into adulthood, and it's a bit scary. As much as you feel like you're ready to take the leap, it's always nice to revert back to being a kid every once in awhile. A trip with your family will allow you to act completely care-free, and you'll feel super nostalgic.

6 You Deserve To Celebrate Giphy You just freakin' graduated college! It's time to celebrate. Your family knows how to put your first, and truly appreciates you. No one else is prouder of your accomplishments than your family. They have seen you grow into the amazing person you are today, and will treat you like a queen who deserves the spotlight.