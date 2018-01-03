7 New Things To Try In 2018 So You Have The Best Year Ever

You're still getting incredibly acquainted with 2018, but if you're determined to make this a truly unforgettable year, you'll need to embed it with some new things. Experiences make memories, and this year we need those good ones. There are new things to try in 2018 so that you feel fulfilled and forget the year that shall not be named (aka 2017), but you didn't hear it from me.

Instead of piggybacking that whole "new year, new you" mentality, consider following the "new year, new things" mindset. The year has so much potential, and even if you aren't working directly off of a bucket list, experiencing new things should be something you strive for in life, in general. One great thing about this whole idea of "new" is that what's new to you may be a second or third time for someone else.

Experiencing new things allows us to cross paths with people sharing the same moment as us, but are soaking it in differently. You never know who you are going to meet, and that's what so amazing about taking the dive into something new. Don't hold 2018 up with empty promises of what you "might" try. Get out there and experience any of these incredibly unique things this year.

1 Attend A Wellness Festival What is wellness? Well, it's genuinely taking care of your physical, mental, and emotional health. Wanderlust is a wellness festival hosted in several cities across the United States, where you spend an entire weekend working on your wellness. From yoga classes and amazing music, to lectures and farm-to-table dining, you commit to "find[ing] your true north," according to their website. At this festival, you'll really appreciate the idea that life is a journey we are all trekking differently.

2 Go On A Paddle Board Tour Of A City Imagine what you'd be seeing in a city if you take the less likely route of exploring it from the water? Paddle boarding is definitely a workout, but you'll be able to see parts of a city you may not be able to see fully on foot. For 2018, we need new perspectives, and a paddle boarding tour will surely give that you.

3 Join A Fresh Food Delivery Service So many people vouch for fresh food delivery services. They're super convenient and allow you to either get your favorite grocery goods delivered to you or guide you to make different dishes with the ingredients you are given. Either way, food is no longer a hassle, and it's all pretty exciting.

4 Get A Glimpse Of The Grand Canyon At Dawn The Grand Canyon should be on everyone's bucket list. Its very nature makes you feel humble as heck. The Grand Canyon embodies the idea of transformation and has a lot to do with time. Transformation is definitely a quality we need in 2018. Seeing this view at dawn would be so, so enchanting.

5 Hit The Sand Dunes Answer the door, because adrenaline and excitement are knocking. Everyone needs a good dose of exhilaration, so that you feel limitless. It helps you gain the grit to face absolutely any obstacle that is set in front of you. Let's also mention how freaking fun it would be to hop on a four wheeler and speed off.

6 Enjoy A Dinner Cruise Dinner cruises are so romantic and fun. Since there's water on whatever coast you live on, chances are you'd be able to find one docked near you. It's a little taste of the fancy life, and to be honest, we could eat food anywhere, but enjoying it on a full-service boat with your SO or good friends is a memory worth having.