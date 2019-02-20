Let’s say you’re dating someone new and things are going great. Before long, you’ve reached the point in your relationship where your partner turns to you and says, “Hey, want to meet my friends?” Of course you do! But also, SOS. Meeting your partner’s friends means opening yourself up to scrutiny from people outside the relationship who don’t know you very well yet. And we all know that first impressions are super important. To help you approach the situation with confidence, recite these mantras for meeting your new significant other's friends. You’ll feel ready to wow them all with your charm and confidence.

Before you stress out too much, remember that your partner might also be nervous for you to meet his or her friends! It’s a chance for you to see your SO interact with other people, which can reveal a whole new facet of their personality. But if you’re both excited and open to this step, it can be super fun for everyone involved. Look at it as a chance to make some new friends! And obviously, if your partner cares about you, they’re going to want you to make a great first impression as well. So, put on your favorite outfit, do a little hair flip, and remind yourself of how freaking awesome you are.

My partner adores me, so his or her friends will too. Giphy Remember that you’re going into a setting where people will be inclined to like you from the start — after all, your partner has almost certainly said good things! You’re a blast to hang out with, and if your partner’s friends are anything like him or her, things will be smooth sailing.

I’m dazzling at first impressions. Giphy You are a star, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. A little confidence goes a long way toward putting your best foot forward, and if you go into the situation knowing you’ll blow everyone away, you’re bound to do just that. Envision yourself as everyone’s new favorite person, and who knows? You might just make some new BFFs.

I’m super charming just as I am. Giphy You don’t need to change who you are for literally anyone, ever. Louder for the people in the back! You are amazing just because you’re you, and anyone with some sense will love you for your authenticity. Don’t try to change your personality or hide any part of yourself to make a better impression — your true self is your best self.

This is going to be casual and fun. Giphy Even if it feels like a huge deal, consider this a chance to relax and have some fun! Hanging out with friends should be an enjoyable experience, not a cause for panic. Take a few deep breaths before you head out to meet them, and remember that this is not a life-or-death situation. It’s simply a chance for you to grow your circle of friends.

This will help me see my partner in a new light. Giphy You’re not the only one who wants to make a good impression. Your significant other probably also wants you to like his or her friends! Seeing the way someone interacts with others can tell you a lot about them, so look at this as an opportunity to learn some new intel about your partner.

This is a chance for me to win people over. Giphy Go into the occasion with a positive mindset. This is your moment to shine! If you believe everyone is going to love you, you’re one step ahead of the game. Consider this your chance to show your partner’s friends just why he or she chose you. (Because you’re a boss, duh.)