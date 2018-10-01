When you're in a relationship, it's easy to feel like you need to make grand gestures to show your SO you love them all the time, but that's simply not true. There's no shame in finding "lazy" ways to impress your partner on the reg, because you putting in the effort is what your partner will appreciate the most. Thinking about the time you spend together and how you take care of each other can go a long way. So, with that being said, keeping some tried and true lazy ways you can impress your partner in your back pocket might just be a lifesaver for you and your relationship.

Honestly, one of the first things I learned in my relationship is that it's almost impossible to be 100 percent on all the time. I can't always look my best, and neither can my apartment. I want to impress my partner, but life gets in the way. You know what that's like: You get tired, you get run down, and you get exhausted, so it's hard to present your very best self to your partner at all times. But that's the thing: Your partner should love all versions of you, not just the one you put on display. Knowing this, they'll always appreciate the ways that you show your partner you care, even without having to put in too much effort. In fact, some of these tips don't even involve putting on pants or leaving the couch, so yeah, you're welcome.

Now, ready to learn how you can impress your partner while still being your awesome, lazy self? Read on.

1 Pick up their favorite food if they've been craving it. elitedailysexanddating on Instagram If your partner has been talking nonstop about how much they're craving cheese fries or green curry, then go get them some on your way home from work one day. Food is one of the unofficial love languages, obvi, and surprising your partner with something they love is never a bad idea.

2 Send them a virtual gift card if they're having a rough day. Giphy I can personally attest to how great of an idea this one is. My fiancé is a fireman and while he was on shift one day, things were not going well. He was on call after call and just felt exhausted. So I used iMessage to send him a Starbucks gift card. He was so happy and grateful and it definitely improved his day. And the best part? I didn't even have to put on pants.

3 Help out around their house. Giphy OK, so this isn't exactly "lazy" per say, but it's still pretty simple and easy. Whether or not you live with your partner, you can still help them out with things they need to get done around their place — especially if they're stressed or overwhelmed with work. Wash the dishes, dust the countertops, or take their dog for a walk. They'll definitely appreciate the gesture, and you still don't really have to leave the house. (Unless you walk the dog, but still, you get it.)

4 Stream their favorite movie for an at-home date night. Giphy If it's been a long week and you and bae are just ready to relax on Friday night, then plan a chill date night. Order their favorite movie to stream right from your living room, pop some popcorn and let the good times roll. Not only will your SO see how much you care about them, but they'll appreciate the fact that you both get to be lazy.

5 Try some new moves. Giphy Again, this isn't exactly you getting to lay around with no pants on doing nothing. But it is you getting to lay around with no pants on doing something super fun. So it's a win-win, really. Maybe it's going out and buying a new sex toy, or some new sexy undies, or just trying something different in the bedroom. Whatever the case, this will definitely impress your partner and it doesn't require too much effort from you, either.

6 Make them their favorite "easy" meal. Giphy We all have that one meal (or five) that we will love for the rest of our lives that don't require much effort to put together. Maybe it's a certain brand of frozen pizza, or mac n' cheese, or Ramen noodles. Making your partner's favorite for them is a great (and lazy) way to impress them and make them happy. They'll love that you know their favorite easy meal, and you'll love that it didn't take long to make.