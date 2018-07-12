7 Last-Minute Road Trips To Take With Your Friends Before Going Back To School
When going back to school is becoming more and more of a reality, your end of summer plans need to hit the road in the opposite direction. Don't worry, because I coordinated a list of last-minute road trips to take with your friends, when the the last thing you want to think about is buying textbooks for next semester.
A road trip with your girls is not only an incredible bonding experience, but you get to see places from a different perspective. Sure, you could jet off into the clouds to your destination, but when you're looking down at landscapes that look like a Life board game, you'll always wonder what those places are actually like. Going on a road trip allows you see everything first-hand, and if you're extra curious, you make some pitstops to explore.
A road trip is the solution for any angst you have about going back to school. You leave all of your worries on the open road, and soak up those fun times with your girls. These trip ideas are last-minute so the spontaneity factor is already there. Now, it's time for you and your girls to load up the car, get your cameras ready, and ride off into the sunset to any of these seven places.
1Whoever's Hometown Is The Furthest Away
If any of your friends live far, take a road trip to explore their hometown. Not everyone gets to go home for the summer when school lets out. It'll be interesting to see where one of your friends spent their entire childhood. Get ready for those embarrassing, funny stories from their parents, too.
2A Charming Small Town You Learned About In School
OK, I know the object of the road trip is to forget that you have to go back to school, but still. Think of a place you read about in college or even learned about in high school that you always thought would be dreamy to visit. Just be sure this is an attainable road trip destination.
3A Place That Was Depicted In Your Favorite Rom-Com
I believe everyone has an all-time favorite romantic comedy. Does Maid in Manhattan pull at your heartstrings, or does Mystic Pizza make you want to channel Julia Roberts and eat a delicious pie? Either way, a simple IMDB search should point you in the right direction to the filming locations. It'll be so fun seeing those places IRL, even if your favorite love story isn't unfolding in front of your eyes.
4A National Park
The open road is the best place to clear your mind, because it exposes you to all the beauty nature has to offer. So, going on a road trip to a National Park will give you twice as much relaxation. Choose one in the neighboring town or one that's on the other side of the country.
5A City That Hosts An Epic State Fair
The end of summer is so bittersweet, especially when state fairs begin to pop up. You've probably swooned over the unbelievable fried foods and drinks before on the 'Gram, so why not check out a state fair for yourself? Find the most iconic one, and stay a day or two in the city before the fair so you can scope out everything this place has to offer.
6Anywhere Along The Pacific Coast Highway
If you've never been to the Pacific Coast Highway, it needs to be on your road trip bucket list. It's miles and miles of gorgeous road along the Pacific Ocean, and once you've seen it, you will never forget it. It is one of the best ways to see California.
7Pick A Place At Random
Maybe you feel a little blue when you begin to think about how fast this season is going by. It's not over yet, though, and you can live your best life right now by picking a place on the map at random. Get creative and add a bunch of places into a roulette app on your phone. Wherever it says to go, you guys go. It's as simple as that.
Before going back to school, fuel your wanderlust as much as you can. Also, try to remember, school is merely a pit stop; it's not your final destination.