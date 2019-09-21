Is there any celebrity whose everyday style lends itself to Halloween more than Kylie Jenner's does? The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star goes all out — all freaking out — when it comes to dressing up, and that's just to leave her house every day. I mean, her latex dress collection and wig game alone is hella impressive, you know? And don't even get me started on girlfriend's sunglass game. Obviously, the youngest Jenner sib has mad style, so thanks for all the costume inspo, KyKy! The billionaire reality boss has given us so many iconic looks during the last 365 days that you really can't go wrong by choosing any single one of them to rock on All Hallows' Eve. And what's great about her looks is that, as posh as they are IRL, you can totally dupe them on the cheap cheap. Here are 7 Kylie Jenner 2019 Halloween costume ideas that'll have you racking up the Insta likes on Oct. 31.

1. Kylie Skin Squad

Remember, back in July, when Jenner flew her girl squad to Turks and Caicos for a tropical vacay in honor of her skincare line? The host gifted her guests with tons of Kylie Skin-branded swag, including these cool tank dresses courtesy of Scott Disick's Talentless label.

Talk about the perfect group costume! Here's how you can replicate it.

The easiest way to rock the "Kylie Skin" 'fit is by buying the actual dress on the Talentless website:

You can also find a much cheaper option over on Amazon:

Top it off with any pair of chunky white sneakers and you're good to go.

2. Billionaire Boss Babe

We all know Jenner loves to wear pink. How cool and bad*ss does she look in this oversized blazer paired with a gray bodycon romper? Total Billionaire Boss Babe vibes, IMHO.

Emulate the look with this hot pink BooHoo blazer:

Paired with this bodycon romper from FashionNova:

3. So Grape

For the 2019 Met Gala, Jenner showed up sporting a light-purple look head-to-toe. The Versace dress was a showstopper, and while I still don't know what those things are on her arms, the whole thing was instantly iconic.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To pay homage to this major fashion moment, you'll want to start with a super-long, super-straight lavender wig, like this one:

Pair it with a lacy or crocheted bodycon dress in a light shade of purple.

Then punctuate the costume with a fluffy lavender boa... or 10:

Or maybe just carry a set of purple pom-poms?

If you really wanna nail this look, find a friend to dress up like Kendall.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

4. Plus-One Wifey

Jenner was Travis Scott's plus-one for the red carpet premiere of his new Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, and she looked stunning in her curve-hugging, asymmetrical white dress. Why not turn the appearance into an epic couple costume?

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You can copy the look with this similarly asymmetrical bodycon version from Crave:

Then get bae to wear a brown suit with a simple black button-down underneath.

The real star of the show, of course, was Stormi, who made her first red carpet appearance.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dupe her look for your own mini-me with this cute camo option from Amazon:

5. Roller Girl

It wasn't a Wednesday, but everyone wore pink to Kylie Jenner's roller-skating party on May 21. KyKy and her guests were all decked out in pink as they rolled across the branded floor and snacked on pink sushi and pink ice cream.

Instagram/PatrickStarrr

I'm still not over the fact that I wasn't invited to this thing. But I think Jenner's whole Pretty Woman vibe would make a pretty kick*ss costume, don't you?

The main thing you'll need is a pink cut-out tube dress like this one:

Then finish off the look with a pair of white skates with pink wheels:

Feel free to add a fake pink ice cream cone if you're feeling extra.

6. Money Honey

Jenner's look for the launch of her 4th annual birthday collection on Aug. 10. 2019 was so money, baby! The makeup mogul kept her 'fit on-theme by wearing a dress covered in dolla, dolla bills, y'all! And check out those matching heels and gloves:

Cop her cash-money vibe with this strapless tube dress from Ami Clubwear:

Then accessorize with a couple of Money Arm Sleeves:

And this killer pair of sparkly pumps:

7. Birthday Queen

Jenner celebrated turning 22 by cruising around Europe on a 300-foot mega-yacht. She also posed in front of this enormous duo of 2s made out of, like, a zillion flowers.

Ahhhmaaaazing!

Steal the b-day girl's style in this hot pink feather top from Pretty Little Thing:

Paired with a matching skirt from Walmart:

In the second slide, you can see Jenner's neck bling. Here's a pretty good (if considerably more subdued) dupe:

To complete the look, top the whole thing off with a futuristic pair of yellow sunnies.

So there you have it, dolls! Happy Halloween!