Your friends mean the world to you, and your college besties are a special breed. Not only did you probably attend every party together, but they were there whenever you needed them to help you study and get through each long semester of never-ending work. Lucky for you, the work is over, and graduation day is almost here. It's a huge accomplishment, and you've all earned the right to celebrate hard. Graduation night is an exciting time to kick back and make special plans with your best friends right by your side. What are some fun things to do on graduation night, might you ask? I have you covered with a bucket list of ideas you and your college besties will love.

You will crave a plan that perfectly captures your college experience. Throwing a party in the dorms is an easy choice, but you've done that for four years and it doesn't seem special enough to commemorate this special day. Graduation night is the time to do something memorable with your number one crew, so you have to live it up. I'm taking the stress off of party planning for you by suggesting these seven graduation night activities to do with your college crew.

1 Go For Strikes At A Bowling Party Giphy My besties and I had a bowling party on my graduation night, and it was seriously the best night of my life. I'll be the first to admit I'm not a pro-bowler, but that didn't stop me from having tons of fun with my friends as I tried. Not only do you get to hang out with your friends, but you get to finally kick back, have fun, and eat some wings. It's also an easy plan that everyone's friend groups can join in on.

2 Sing The Night Away With A Karaoke Party Giphy Who could say no to karaoke? Everyone loves to take the spotlight and sing their favorite songs like they're Beyoncé at Coachella. Find the biggest, baddest karaoke game in town and go for it. Dress like your favorite celebs, and make sure to choose a graduation song like Vitamin C's "Graduation (Friends Forever)" or Green Day's "Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)" to sing as a group. You will be sure to get Instas for all to enjoy.

3 Rent Out The Private Room Of Your Favorite Hangout Giphy Over the years, you and your crew have always hung out at the same place. It could be a bar, cafe, or restaurant near campus. Either way, it is known as your hangout. If someone is looking for you, that's where you'll be with your favorite peeps. It's your very own Central Perk from Friends, so spend your last night together at this special spot by renting it out for a private party. This hangout has been a critical part of your squad memories, and you know you need to be there for your graduation night party.

4 Plan One Last All-Nighter To Cram In Some Fun Giphy All-nighters were your thing in college. The only way you got through them was with your best friends by your side keeping you awake — and hysterically laughing at 4 a.m. Plan out one last all-nighter of staying up until the sun comes out with your friends. It will be so much better this time, because there are no more teachers and no more books. It's just a time to remember and to start making new plans.

5 Dance Like No One's Watching To Your Favorite Songs Giphy This one is necessary for any party you're planning. You just have to say, "dance party," and I am there. There's just nothing better than getting down with your BFFs, so throw on some of your favorite jams from the past four years and get your groove on.

6 Plan Out One Last Campus Scavenger Hunt Giphy Graduation night may be one of your last nights on campus with everyone there. You'll miss the college stomping ground just as much as you'll miss your friends. Planning out a scavenger hunt is a fun way to visit those favorite places for quite possibly one last time. Make sure each stop on the hunt is a different location that was special to you during your college life — like the quad or your favorite study table in the library.