7 Fall Traditions To Start With Your Brother That'll Keep You Close Always & Forever

Fall can be the busiest time of the year. With trips to farmers markets, pumpkin patches to visit, and fall foliage to take in, it's no wonder why your schedule is jam-packed. As excited as you are to fill up your weekends, you want to make sure you spend quality time with your favorite person in the world: your brother. You've been spending every fall together since you were kids, and even though you're adults now, nothing should change. That's why you need fall traditions to start with your brother now and continue forever.

These traditions will guarantee you get in fun plans with your BFF during this super busy season. You and your brother may be long-distance now, but that doesn't mean you can't do these things. Whether it's planning a fall trip to visit him or doing something that doesn't require a plane ticket, you can find a tradition that keeps you closer than ever.

You might be lucky enough to live super close to each other. If that's the case, these seven traditions will be very easy to kick off the season. I don't even have to convince you how important these traditions are. You'd use any excuse to hang out with your brother, so let the fall fun commence.

1. Send Care Packages To Each Other With Seasonal Goodies Shutterstock If you live long-distance, a care package is a thoughtful and fun tradition to start with your number one. Put together a box filled with every pumpkin-spice flavored thing you see in the store. Your brother will probably love whatever you send him to try.

2. Get Spooked At A Haunted House You and your brother have got each other's backs when it comes to all things in life, including haunted houses. You may live for all things spooky around Halloween, and love going to events like Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios. Make it a tradition to test your fears by going to a local haunted house with your brother.

3. Make A Collage Of Throwback Halloween Pics And Post It On The 'Gram You probably have hilarious and cute throwback pics of you and your brother in your Halloween costumes when you were kids. Before All Hallows' Eve, make it a tradition to create an artsy collage of some of your favorite memories. Snap a pic of your masterpiece and post it on the 'Gram. It'll be a great trip down Memory Lane.

4. Visit A Farm For Hayrides, Corn Mazes, And More Get nostalgic by heading to a local farm that has hayrides, apple cider, pumpkin spice ice cream, corn mazes, and more. You can even go apple picking. Just don't forget to grab a selfie with some pumpkins to send to your parents.

5. Cheer On Your Favorite Football Team If you and your bother are long-distance, sync up your schedules so you're able to cheer on your favorite team at home. If you live close, get tickets to attend a football game. You could even start up your own game in the park with friends to get the friendly competition going.

6. Have A Pumpkin Carving Competition Shutterstock A pumpkin carving competition is always a good idea. Pull out all the stops for the greatest Jack-o'-lantern you've ever seen. Then, let Instagram be the deciding vote on who carved the best artwork.