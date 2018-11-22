7-Eleven’s 2018 Bring Your Own Cup Slurpee Day Is The Black Friday Deal Of Your Dreams

Prepare to fuel your Black Friday shopping with some seriously discounted sips, thanks to 7-Eleven's annual tradition of gifting customers with cheaper-than-cheap Slurpees. On Friday, Nov. 23, it's also 7-Eleven’s 2018 Bring Your Own Cup Slurpee Day, and the $1.49 Slurpee deal couldn't come at a better time. So dust off your biggest "vessel" and cart it over to the convenience store, because you're definitely going to want to treat your tastebuds to this Black Friday deal.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, 7-Eleven revealed that this year's BYOC Slurpee Day happens to fall on the biggest day in retail, and it's a total blessing. After spending hours waiting in line and wading through hordes of shoppers to take home some serious savings on the newest gadgets or trendy outfits, nothing will revitalize you and give you a second burst of energy quite like the potent sugar and caffeine potion that is a 7-Eleven Slurpee. Here's how the deal works, because the term "cup" is used very lightly here.

According to a tweet shared by 7-Eleven, thirsty customers can head to their local 7-Eleven location anytime from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. with any "glorious vessel" — described by the company as anything "less than 10 inches in diameter, watertight and food-safe" — to get as much Slurpee goodness as they want for just $1.49. As a refresher, that's the general price of a medium Slurpee, which means that you're getting quite the deal on your slush of choice.

I can't decide if it's pure insanity or a little bit genius (or maybe a combination of both) for the retailer to offer the BYOC deal on a hectic day when people are definitely going to need the extra energy and refreshment, but I'd definitely prepare to wait in long lines for your Slurpee fix.

"Many Slurpee fans will be out and about on the biggest shopping day of the year,” Jacob Barnes, 7-Eleven senior category manager for proprietary beverages, said in an official statement, according to People. “With BYOC, they can fill up with their favorite Slurpee drink to keep them going, whether it’s back out with the crowds or back home to the couch."

For inspiration, here are a few of the "cups" people have brought to 7-Eleven for the annual deal in the past, as showcased by the Twitterverse. TBH, I'm getting a brain freeze just looking at these photos.

What a time to be alive.

In addition to the chance to score your $1.49 slush of choice at 7-Eleven, other Black Friday drink deals this year include free Lyft rides to Dunkin' Donuts to pick up your coffee as well as a BOGO for $0.01 deal at McDonald's for medium or large McCafé drinks and a free McDonald's soft drink with the purchase of medium or large fries deal.

In other words, I think it's safe to say that you'll have no issues staying hydrated and caffeinated while engaging in a bit of retail therapy come Nov. 23. Happy slurping!