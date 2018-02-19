In my opinion, it seems like St. Patrick's Day is the one holiday that sneaks up on you unexpectedly. That's usually when you show up to school or work not decked out in anything green, and someone ends up pinching you. Ouch. Make sure you're prepped this year with your green beads, hair dye, and festive T-shirt — because St. Pat's is right around the corner. Even if you're feeling lazy AF, you can still have fun this St. Patrick's Day with easy green cocktail recipes.

We've all been there. Between work and a planner overflowing with commitments, it's so easy to be incredibly lazy when you get home after a long day. All you want to do is crash on the couch. You might be feeling a bit too lazy to plan a party this year for St. Patrick's Day — but whatever your plans may be, these easy cocktail recipes are too good to pass up (if you're 21 and up, of course). You and your girls can opt for a chill day in, sipping and watching some movies, or have a pregame at your apartment before hitting up the bars. Either way, these cocktail tutorials are golden — and you'll pull any of them together in just about no time.

1 You'll Only Have Eyes For This Neon "Green Eyes Cocktail" Tipsy Bartender on YouTube TBH, I'm not entirely sure why it's called a "green eyes cocktail" — but the vibrant color is seriously catching my eye. All you'll need to do is mix together melon liqueur, lime juice, pineapple juice, coconut rum, and cream of coconut — and you're set. You know this drink will make you and your girls feel like you're sipping away on a tropical island.

2 This "Green With Envy" Cocktail Will Be A Fan Fave TipsyPandaa on YouTube This is the perfect cocktail for anyone whose go-to liquor of choice is vodka. It's also the perfect cocktail to make if you're too lazy to go to the store and already have a bottle of vodka in your kitchen. The green color really gets in the spirit of the holiday, so it's overall a win-win.

3 A "Green Apple Jolly Rancher Cocktail," For Those With A Sweet Tooth Tipsy Bartender on YouTube The struggle is all too real. I can never choose between the green apple or watermelon flavor as my favorite Jolly Rancher. But if you know for sure that you are a diehard green apple fan, you will love this cocktail. You could even draw some inspo from the Jolly Rancher rim idea, and use it for any green cocktail you're making this St. Patrick's Day.

4 A Simple Mojito Always Scores An Invite To The Party Warren Nash on YouTube If you want to stick to a more traditional cocktail you know a lot of your guests will enjoy, go for the mojito. It's super refreshing, and it highlights a subtle touch of green to tie into the festive vibes of the holiday. Plus, it's really perfect for a chill night in with your best girl pals.

5 A "Grasshopper Cocktail" That's Totally Mint To Be Drinks Made Easy on YouTube This minty drink is perfect if you're in the mood for something sweet. And if you're a dessert lover, I would even pair this cocktail with something chocolatey, like double chocolate fudge brownies or a Baileys chocolate cake made especially for St. Patty's Day. The best part about this cocktail is that it only requires three ingredients to make. Now, that's truly sweet.

6 A Festive St. Patrick's Day Cocktail With Gold Sprinkles CoCo+Nicole Events on YouTube According to the YouTube clip, this cocktail was created to be light so that you could drink a couple of them without feeling extremely full. Plus, adding golden sprinkles to the rim gives your drink a super classy look. Don't forget to take a boomerang of you and your ladies clinking your glasses — because this pretty drink deserves the spotlight.