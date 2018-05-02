Moms are the real MVPs. If you're lucky enough to call your mom your best friend, you likely don't know what you'd do without her amazing influence in your life. My mom has taught me everything I know, and for that, I'm eternally grateful. That's why coming up with a creative way to show Mom just how much you love her on Mother's Day can be a struggle. You want the day to be absolutely perfect, right down to your gift. Going the DIY route is always a great choice, and Mom will know you put so much thought and love into making her present. If you need a little bit of inspiration, I came up with a list of DIY Mother's Day gifts that'll put a smile on Mom's face.

A DIY gift can be simple, but it might mean a whole lot more to Mom than something expensive you bought at the store. Your mom will love the extra attention to detail you put into making this present just for her. Plus, you get to break out your crafting skills, and let's be honest, many of us love a good DIY project.

Follow along with any of these seven DIY YouTube tutorials, and pretty soon you'll have the perfect Mother's Day gift that not only will Mom love, but it also won't break your bank.

1 Mom Deserves To Pamper Herself With These Fizzy Bath Bombs HGTV Handmade on YouTube Let's be honest: Mom deserves to treat herself to an at-home spa day. There's no denying Moms make our worlds go round, so a spa day to relax and recharge is necessary. These fizzy bath bombs will show Mom how much you care. The project will be fun to do at home, and once you're done, be sure to wrap them up in a pretty gift basket with her favorite bottle of wine.

2 Gift Her A "Pick Me Up" Jar So She Always Has Happy Thoughts VasseurBeauty on YouTube My mom always says she has everything, and doesn't want me to buy her anything. If your mom tells you the same, it's time to think outside the box for your Mother's Day gift. This "pick me up" jar is so creative, and it just might make Mom tear up. Write down your favorite memories or things you love most about your mom, so whenever she's having a crummy day, or just needs a pick me up, she can reach into the jar to make her day better.

3 A Sugar Scrub Is The Sweetest Idea This Crazy Life on YouTube Give your mom sugary sweetness with a bath scrub she'll love in her favorite scent. The best part about this DIY is you'll basically be the pro of making all the sugar scrubs in the future.

4 This Wooden Photo Stand Will Put A Smile On Mom's Face VasseurBeauty on YouTube Picture frames are a go-to Mother's Day gift we're all guilty of giving. Take that traditional DIY up a notch with this wooden photo stand that'll give a rustic charm to your picture. Find a piece of wood from your local craft store to carve a sweet message into, and you're all set.

5 Is It Wine O'Clock Yet? These DIY Wine Charms Think So Jordan Clark on YouTube For the mom who loves to rosé all day, consider making her these beautiful wine glass charms. Find the wires and molding clay for these charms at your favorite craft store. Pair the charms with a pretty bottle of wine, so your busy mom will finally be able to wine down.

6 This Hidden Treasure Candle Is Two Gifts In One VasseurBeauty on YouTube This candle is cool AF, and your mom will love it. Not only will it look great in Mom's kitchen, but buried beneath the wax is a second gift. Who doesn't love a good surprise? This candle really is the gift that keeps on giving, just like your mom is a gift to you every day.