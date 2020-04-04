Raise your hand if you've ever been envious of a Disney princess' hair. It's hard not to love Elsa's signature braid, Rapunzel's long mane, and Jasmine's gorgeous ponytail. They all have their signatures looks, and now you can recreate those styles with these Disney princess hair tutorials. It's like your hair dreams just came true, and you didn't even need a fairy godmother to make it happen.

If you have a go-to hairstyle you rock on the daily, this could be your chance to switch things up. You never know, you just might find your new favorite hairdo. Perhaps you have a big date night coming up, or your best friend's wedding. A royal lewk could be the perfect 'do for that special occasion. Plus, the Disney princess hairstyles will come in handy when you want to complete your costume for a Halloween or birthday party.

Even if you're simply chilling at home with nothing to do and want to try your hand at some different hairstyles, you can follow these Disney princess hair tutorials. They're easy to follow and will help you channel your favorite characters. The best part of all is there's no bibbidi-bobbidi-boo or wishes upon a star required.

1. Tiana westafricanbaby on YouTube Give your bun a royal upgrade with this Tiana from The Princess and the Frog hair tutorial. A well-done bun can work wonders with your everyday lewk. By incorporating a few sparkly clips, you can glam it up for a special occasion.

2. Jasmine LesleyMarie1213 on YouTube Instead of a regular ponytail, try recreating Jasmine's from Aladdin. Use golden hair ties or teal ties to really match Jasmine's signature colors. This video also has a great makeup tutorial to follow if you want the full look.

3. Rapunzel themissalliecakes on YouTube This video features six Disney hairstyles you can try at home, but the Rapunzel one is super sweet. It's basically a fishtail braid, which looks long and stunning like Rapunzel's. If you want to fully recreate her look from the movie, you can work some flower hair clips into the braid as well.

4. Anna Cute Girls Hairstyles on YouTube In Frozen 2, Anna really let her hair down and we got to see this gorgeous braided look. Now, you can recreate it yourself with two different methods and decide which one works best for you.

5. Belle Jackie Wyers on YouTube If you're a fan of the live-action Beauty and the Beast, you'll love this video that spotlights three different hairstyles from the movie. There's an updo, half-up style, and a ponytail look.

6. Elsa Disney Style on YouTube In my opinion, one of the most iconic hair scenes in all Disney films is when Elsa lets her hair down in "Let It Go." Ever since you first saw that moment in Frozen, you may have wanted to have your very own royal braid. Now you can with this hair tutorial that's super easy to follow along with.