Virtual backgrounds are a fun way to spice up your Zoom calls with your buddies. You can even add a little magic to your meetings with a Disney backdrop that'll swap out your living room for a more visually appealing setting while you're plopped on the couch. Here are seven throwback Disney Zoom backgrounds to upgrade your next video call.

There are plenty of Disney backgrounds that'll give you a dose of nostalgia. From Hannah Montana to Wizards of Waverly Place, the backdrops feature your favorite television shows from childhood. To use the backgrounds, you'll need to first download and save them to your computer.

Before you get started with Zoom's virtual background feature, you'll want to make sure you're using a PC or Mac computer with Zoom version 4.6.0, or the Zoom mobile app for iOS, which is compatible with iPhone 8 or later and fifth generation iPad or later. Once you've signed into Zoom, you can change your virtual background by selecting Settings. From there, select the Virtual Background tab to upload your high-res image.

If you're looking for a trip down memory lane, these backdrops from old Disney Channel shows are prefect to try out on your next Zoom happy hour or game night.

1. 'Hannah Montana' Background

Shine in the spotlight just like Hannah in Hannah Montana with this colorful background, no 2006-era bangs required.

Courtesy of Disney

2. 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Background

You can test out your magical powers with this Wizards of Waverly Place backdrop. Who doesn't want to pretend they're Selena Gomez, aka Alex Russo?

Courtesy of Disney

3. 'Kim Possible' Background

This Kim Possible backdrop is packed with thrill for adventure-seekers. Call me! Beep me!

Courtesy of Disney

4. 'Jonas' Background

Try to guess which guitar belongs to which brother when you use this Jonas guitar backdrop.

Courtesy of Disney

5. 'Jonas' Music Studio Background

This music studio from Jonas will have you "Feelin' Alive."

Courtesy of Disney

6. 'The Proud Family' Living Room Background

Show off your love of the beloved TV grandma, Suga Mama from The Proud Family.

Courtesy of Disney

7. 'The Proud Family' Background

Chat with Penny Proud and her crew in the background when you use this adorable backdrop.