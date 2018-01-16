7 Cutest Foods At Hello Kitty World In Tokyo We Want To Try ASAP

Never underestimate the power that food can have on your decision of whether or not to visit a place. The sites are great, and an obvious draw as well, but you know you're going to be talking about the food when someone asks you how your trip was. It's not just about how its taste, either, because if you watch any cooking show, you know presentation matters just as much. Japan is on the top of my list of places to visit, because they put an emphasis on cuteness in their food, most especially these cutest foods at Hello Kitty World in Tokyo.

We absolutely adore Hello Kitty, so it just makes sense that we would want to travel to Hello Kitty World. You'll seriously be swooning after looking at these seven adorable foods at Sanrio Puroland in Tokyo. It's an indoor amusement park dedicated to all of your favorite Sanrio characters like Hello Kitty, My Melody, and Gudetama. The rides and character meet and greets are fun, but you'll be planning most of your day around these tasty treats available for you at the park. They're almost too cute to eat, but you can always just snap a picture to remember how cute it was, because we know you're dying to dive in and eat it.

1 Character Crepes Sanrio Puroland features a few restaurants to choose from and one of those is the Sanrio Rainbow World Restaurant. There you will find an assortment of crepes for each one of your favorite characters. The Hello Kitty one is a Strawberry Chocolate Crepe with a cute edible Hello Kitty garnish.

2 Hello Kitty Burger You're probably not going to Japan for a burger, but you will want to make an exception for this Hello Kitty Burger Plate at the Character Food Court. What makes this burger so adorable is the Hello Kitty detail on the bun. Plus, there are star-shaped tater tots, which will make your Insta extra special.

3 Character Curry Also at the Character Food Court is a selection of various curry dishes with your favorite Sanrio characters, like the Cinnamon's Sky High Curry or Hello Kitty's Gorgeous Curry. We're dying over here at how cute rice can look when you mold it into the shape of Hello Kitty.

4 Hello Kitty Mochi Ice Cream You better start saving room for dessert, because you don't want to miss this one. Of course, you need some Hello Kitty mochi. It just wouldn't be a list of cute foods without it.

5 My Melody Cafe Treats In the My Melody Dream Cafe, you will find an assortment of sweet treats made to look like the character My Melody. On the menu, there's a My Melody donut, My Melody strawberry hot latte, and more. Pretty much any dessert you want, you'll find with My Melody on it in this super sweet cafe.

6 Hello Kitty Donut These aren't your regular frosted donuts. No, they are white chocolate Hello Kitty donuts. Everyone loves a good donut, but just look at this beautiful Hello Kitty-inspired donut and try not to crack a smile. It's too pretty, you might not want to eat it, but you'll be happy you did.