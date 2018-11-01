Genetics can be really bizarre sometimes. They can be so bizarre that some kids look exactly like their parents. I’m sure you know at least one person who looks just like their mom or dad, right? And this happens all the time in celebrity families as well. Given how wildly repetitive genes can be from generation to generation, I’ve compiled a nice, long list of of seven celebrity kids that look just like their famous parents. And let me tell you, you won’t be able to tell some of these parent-child duos apart.

While many celebrity kids share in their famous parents’ creative talent and passion, their looks are often what grab people’s attention first. It doesn’t matter if they’re famous themselves, so many people are super interested in celeb kids and how much they look like their parents. And thankfully, there are quite a lot of those floating around!

So, let’s dive deep into some of these celebs and their doppleganger kids!

1. Zoe Kravitz

While Zoe Kravitz shares her name and musical talent with her rocker dad Lenny Kravitz, she actually looks exactly like her mom Lisa Bonet. Bonet is a highly skilled actress (you may recognize her from her time on The Cosby Show) which is a talent she clearly passed on to her daughter.

You can check the whole family out below:

2. Ava Phillippe

Way back in 1999, Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon welcomed a bundle a joy they lovingly named Ava. At the time, no one could have guessed that little Ava would eventually grow up to look just like her mom. In so many of her Instagram photos, Phillippe truly looks like a younger version of her famous mom. Wild!

3. Jaden & Willow Smith

One thing is perfectly clear when you look at Jaden and Willow Smith: they are the spitting image of their dad Will Smith. They actually look so much like their legendary dad that the three could actually pass for triplets even in spite of their obvious generation gap!

You can catch a glimpse of all three (plus Jada Pinkett-Smith) in this photo:

4. Lily-Rose Depp

Everyone knows Lily-Rose Depp is Johnny’s Depp’s daughter. But what many people don’t know is that she is basically her mom’s twin! Depp’s mom is French actress and model Vanessa Paradis. One look at her and you’ll very easily determine that they’re mother and daughter!

Here they are together:

Daily Mail on YouTube

5. Evan Ross

You know Evan Ross as Ashlee Simpson’s husband, but did you also know that he’s Diana Ross’ son? He actually looks just like his famous mom!

6. Kaia Jordan Gerber

Kaia Jordan Gerber is making a name for herself in the fashion industry. And there’s a reason for that: her mom is supermodel Cindy Crawford. A quick look at the two of them and it’s clear they share more than a penchant for fashion. Crawford’s genes run super strong in the young model and she isn’t afraid to show that off.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

7. Apple Martin

Apple Martin is only 14-years-old, but she’s already looking so much like her famous mom Gwyneth Paltrow! In May 2018, Paltrow shared a rare pic of her daughter via Instagram and the resemblance is striking!

It's hard to tell some of these kids apart from their parents, right? Like I said, genes can be funny sometimes!