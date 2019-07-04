Ask any millennial what their favorite dating app is, and they'll probably have an answer — with at least three reasons — back in seconds. If you're all about dating apps, you're not alone. Personally speaking, I met my husband on Bumble, so obviously I'm a fan of that app. But in reality, every dating app is awesome in it's own way, and if you are using one (or two or three!) to meet new people, it can be exhilarating. Still, it can help to have some casual questions to ask a dating app match in your back pocket, just to be safe.

If you want to keep the conversation moving with a match on a dating app, then it doesn't hurt to be prepared. While you get to know someone, it can become a challenge to think of things to talk about that aren't too serious. Especially if you're talking to someone new, and don't want to rush into things, keeping things light and funny is a smart move. The most important thing is to keep the spark going, no matter what.

"People get busy and the conversations lose momentum," Meredith Golden, a dating coach and dating app expert, previously told Elite Daily. "Once it flatlines, it’s hard to resurrect [the spark]."

So, to keep the chemistry alive, send one of these messages:

1. Ask them something specific about their profile. Giphy Dating app profiles may be brief, but they can be packed with useful tidbits. So, if the person you're talking to mentions their favorite show, or the fact that they are super close to their nieces or nephews, ask them about it! It's a great conversation starter, but doesn't force you two to delve too deep or get too personal.

2. Play "F*ck, Marry, Kill." To spice things up while still saying casual, ask your match who they would bang, marry, or kill out of three celebrities. It's a fun game, and definitely adds a little spark to the conversation.

3. "What's your dream vacation?" Ask you match to describe their fantasy vacation! This is a great way to get to know each other on a casual level, and still have some fun. After all, who doesn't love to fantasize about the luxury vacay of their dreams? It's a fun topic, so just go for it!

4. "What's your favorite position?" To really spice things up, go ahead and ask your match about their favorite sex position. Sure, it might seem daunting at first if you've never done it, but if you throw in a funny emoji and tell them about yours, you're sure to take the conversation to a new level. And you never know, you might get to see for yourself in person sooner rather than later...

5. "What are your top three favorite foods?" Giphy Food is almost like a universal love language, so if you want to continue talking to a match, food is a pretty safe bet. Perhaps the food talk will even lead to a discussion of favorite restaurants, which will lead to a date! You never know, so don't be afraid to ask.

6. "What did you want to be when you grew up?" To continue to get to know your match without getting too serious, ask about what they thought they wanted to be when they were a kid. It's cute, sweet, and you'll learn more about them at the same time.