Summer comes every year like an ice cream truck. You start to hear the sweet jingle off in the distance, and the anticipation builds up as it gets closer and closer. You begin to envision all the glory that it beholds. Like the ice cream truck, without fail, summer returns year after year — yet if you’re not present, you could miss it entirely. Summer is a time to fully embrace your best self. You're likely feeling more free-spirited and spontaneous, thanks to the longer nights, shorter work days, and incredible weather. Unfortunately, you may often get caught up in work, weddings, and planning, not realizing summer flew right by. This is why I have created a few best life things to do before this sweet summer comes to close.

From wearing all white, to going in on your third round of s’mores, there are certain things you can only get away with while the sun is close. Try something new, take a risk, and live for the moment, because that is what summer is all about. This list will help you make the most of your days in the sun, while also reminding you to have fun, stay present, and enjoy this beautiful life.

Attend An Outdoor Concert Or Festival Jordyn Kraemer/The Blonde Vagabond Nothing says summer more than heading outside and hearing your favorite bands play live as the sun sets. There is something so magical about the open air filled with rhythm and fresh beats. Whether you hit up a big event like Lollapalooza, or opt for an indie band at a local vineyard, you can’t go wrong jamming out to tunes outside.

Embrace Your Inner Flower Child At A Local Farm Or Botanical Garden Jordyn Kraemer/The Blonde Vagabond Visiting a wild flower farm or botanical garden in the summer is a great way to appreciate all that Mother Nature has to offer, including the colorful array of florals and plants in full bloom that serve as a perfect backdrop for the 'Gram. I always leave feeling so inspired and grounded after being surrounded by natural beauty that inevitably changes with the seasons.

Have A Beach Bonfire Jordyn Kraemer/The Blonde Vagabond After a day of playing in the water and soaking up the rays, light up a beach bonfire where you can play the guitar and roast marshmallows to your heart's content. I love swapping stories under the stars with friends as I sit barefoot in the sand. There is nothing better than salty hair, s’mores, and stargazing in the summer.

Take Up A New Hobby Or Activity Jordyn Kraemer/The Blonde Vagabond Never done a stand-up paddle board? Have you always wanted to try a tandem bike? Summer is the time to be adventurous and do things you’ve never done before. Whether it’s an adventure of horseback riding, BBQs, and bonfires, or trying a sunset yoga class on the Hudson, trying something new is the best way to make lasting summer memories.

Cheer On Your Favorite Baseball Team Cameron Whitman/Stocksy There's something so iconic about a bag of peanuts, a cold beer, and the sound of a crowd going wild over a home run. Baseball games are the quintessential definition of a perfect summer evening. Whether you are an avid fan or are just in it for the hot dogs and sundaes, a ball game should absolutely be on the top of your list.

Go To A Drive-In Movie Cara Dolan/Stocksy What better way to watch a flick in the summer than by chilling on the hood of your car with your best friends? It’s the best case scenario. You can bring your own snacks, snuggle up, and share the whole experience with your entire squad. Don’t have a car or a drive-in nearby? Find an epic outdoor movie at a local park. Pack a blanket and some candy, and take in the great classics all while soaking in the warm evening air.