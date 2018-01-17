7 Best Cruises To Take This Spring With Your Girls, So Ship Back & Relax

Cruises are one of the most relaxing and enjoyable vacations you can give yourself. Seriously, you can sleep in, relax by the pool, sip on something tropical, and engage in all of the on-board activities before you dock and head to some more fun. And when it starts getting warm, you want to soak up as much as you can. The best cruises to take this spring are coming up faster than you think, and you don't want endure that FOMO.

Your girl squad will conquer that cruise ship, and by the time you set sail, your crew will already be the life of the party. Cruises are amazing because you get the fresh air of the sea, and it beats sitting in a plane to travel somewhere. Everyday you have an itinerary of what's going on and you do absolutely whatever you want. Bathing suits, drinks, food, and friends — how could this not appeal to millennials?

Luckily, you won't have to pile on any more debt to embark on one of these cruises. Let's face it, Sallie Mae has you in a bit of a bind until further notice, doesn't she? Don't let the fear of cost deter you from amazing cruise adventures. Any of these cruises should be booked for you and your girls, ASAP.

1 Carnival: Florida To The Bahamas Starting in Jacksonville, Florida, this five-day cruise sets sail just days after we have welcomed spring. How fitting is that? The cruise embarks on March 24. Throughout your experience on Carnival Elation, the ship scheduled for this journey, you'll spend two days on the sea, one in Nassau and one in Princess Cays. There are also some pretty awesome features aboard the ship to take advantage of, including a rum bar (if you're 21 and up) and comedy club.

2 Royal Caribbean: Puerto Rico To New Jersey This five-night Eastern Caribbean cruise will have so many things for you and your girls to do. No only do you start your trek in picturesque Puerto Rico, but you'll be stopping in Philipsburg, St. Maarten as well. Get off the ship and explore local cuisines or the Simpson Bay Lagoon.

3 Norwegian Cruise Line: Boston To Bermuda Talk about a twist on a round trip to Boston. A seven-day cruise is just the welcoming to spring you and your girls need. From snorkeling to laying out on the stunning beaches in Bermuda, your squad will be entertained on and off the ship. The whole week is yours to explore, and the Instagram opportunities will be out of this world.

4 Carnival: Long Beach To Baja, Mexico Yeah, maybe you and your girls have gone down to Mexico before, but traveling there on a cruise ship will be such a different experience. The three-day Baja, Mexico cruise will be an amazing spring weekend for you and your ladies. You also can't really beat the affordable price, either. Let's get this party started!

5 Royal Caribbean: Miami To Havana And Cozumel Miami and warm weather go extremely well together. Trust me. Onboard the Empress of the Seas, you'll travel for five days and experience two different countries. Havana will be a two-day affair, and you'll have those dope indoor pools and the view to keep you company until you get there. From then on, the real adventure begins.

6 Disney Cruise: Vancouver To Alaska You never stop being a kid, and your friends probably bring on those nostalgic feels. A seven-night Alaskan Disney Cruise will be a full week of fun, and you'll get to travel to Vancouver, so does it really get any better? Oh, make sure you save enough energy for the Frozen Deck Party.