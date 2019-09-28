Ariana Grande / YouTube

7 Ariana Grande "Thank U, Next" Halloween Costumes That Are So 2000s

By Sade Spence

Halloween is arguably one of the best holidays. It is super fun getting dressed up, but the pressure to be something cute and original can be tough. If you're completely lost, look no further than Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" video. It's basically a flashback to the 2000s, and you can never go wrong with an era-based costume. Plus, every look was a LEWK from a major movie. You'll be turning heads all night long, hunty. Also, you can basically re-use all of these cute ensembles in your regular day-to-day life. I'm excited for you. So, here are 7 Ariana Grande "Thank U, Next" Halloween costumes. You're welcome.

1. "Bend and Snap" Ariana

Let's start with how to pull off one of my favorite looks from the "Thank U, Next" video. It is Grande's take on Legally Blonde's "bend-and-snap" ensemble. She kept Elle Woods' floral barrettes, but then opted for an outfit you could very well find in the Legally Blonde clothing department. However, Grande makes it very Ariana Grande by adding a long a** jacket to hang off her shoulders paired with baggy pants.

Alright, to pull this off, you'll need to grab the adorable hair clips from Amazon. Lucky for you, three come in a pack and all you need is three in your hair. Score!

DreamLily Women's Fashion 3 Pcs Hawaiian White Plumeria Flower Foam Hair Clip Balaclavas for Beach
$7
 | 
Amazon

Ok, so after doing some extensive research it looks like you can either buy a very, very expensive ostrich feather tube top for $1300 or get real familiar with a glue gun. I suggest the latter. To make the top, you'll need a basic pink bandeau, like this one from Walmart.

Kathy Women's Strapless Base Bandeau Bra One Size Seamless Layering Tube Top-Pink
$6
 | 
Walmart

You'll also need a pink faux feather boa to hot glue to the top. Here's one from Amazon.

Click image to open expanded view Feather Boa Marabou 2 Yards Long (72") 22 Grams - LIGHT PINK
$8
 | 
Amazon

Oh, and here's the sheer pink jacket to wear like it's falling off your shoulders in true Ari style.

Front View Forgiveness Sheer Button Down Blouse in Neon Pink
$50
 | 
Shop Akira

Next, grab any of pair of blue jeans (preferably baggy) and coordinate with a red belt.

Belle Donne Women Skinny PU Leather Dress Belt Polished Buckle
$8
 | 
Amazon

Woohoo! Almost there. Don't forget your ponytail extensions. It's an Ari essential!

Stamped Glorious 22 Inch Long Corn Wave Ponytail Extension Magic Paste Heat Resistant Wavy Synthetic Wrap Around Ponytail Black Hairpiece for Women
$10
 | 
Amazon

2. Mean Girls Ariana

Throw it back to Mean Girls, with an ode to Regina George in this "On Wednesdays we wear pink ensemble." Also, you can wear it any other day of the week besides Halloween, IRL.

The first step to becoming Regina George, aka, Grande, is obtaining a long blonde wig. This one from K'ryssma on Amazon is available for only $36.

K'ryssma Fashion Ombre Blonde Glueless Lace Front Wigs 2 Tone Color Light Brown Roots #12 Side Part Long
$36
 | 
Amazon

A little pink cardigan is a must as well.

FLORIA Women's Solid Button Down 3/4 Sleeve Cropped Bolero Cardigan Sweater (S-4X)
$23
 | 
Floria

Don't forget the "A Little Bit Needy" tank. You can opt for a plain white top, but if you want to be spot on, snatch this top for $27.

A Little Bit Needy Tank Top
$27
 | 
Artist Shot

Pair with a mini skirt and you are all set.

OFF THE GRID GREY MULTI PLAID WRAP SKIRT
$52
$26
 | 
Shop Tobi

3. Legally Blonde Ariana

This look is absolutely iconic. If you choose to do it, you gotta do it right. So, I scoured the web for replicas. I had a tough time finding a hot pink vinyl jacket, but this mini hot pink denim jacket is just as cute and functional. Feel free to add feather trim if you so desire.

Go Getter Denim Jacket - Neon Pink
$40
 | 
Fashion Nova

You'll need a hot pink vinyl mini skirt to match. This one from Kawaiibabe.com will do just fine.

HOT VINYL MINISKIRT
$40
$35
 | 
Kawaii Babe

Don't forget a pink bandeau to match.

Kathy Women's Strapless Base Bandeau Bra One Size Seamless Layering Tube Top-Pink
$6
 | 
Walmart

4. 13 Going on 30 Ariana

This look is so sweet and perfect if you want to opt for a comfortable and cute look for Halloween while still paying homage to "Thank U, Next" and 13 Going On 30. First, I suggest styling your hair just like Grande, aka, Jenna Rink. If you need a wig, "snatch" the one below. FYI, it' synthetic so don't add any heat. Mkay!

SWACC 14-Inch Short Straight Middle Part Hair Wig Medium Length Synthetic Heat Resistant Wigs for Women with Wig Cap
$16
 | 
Amazon

Then, you'll need to pair this red, patterned wrap top with any pair of jeans you already own.

Cropped Wrap Top - Cherry Red S
$17
 | 
Zaful

If you really want to commit to this costume, here's a lightweight, toy dollhouse you can carry around.

Kid connection 24-piece 3-story dollhouse play set with working garage & elevator
$20
 | 
Walmart

5. "Studying At Harvard" Ariana

This is another iconic look that Ariana Grande brilliantly recreated from Legally Blonde and, lucky for you, it can be pulled off with just a few items. You'll need to get your hands on a pink faux fur jacket, like this one from Amazon.

Anself Women's Shaggy Faux Fur Coat Solid Color Long Sleeve Short Jacket
$26
 | 
Amazon

Pair it with a white bikini top and white pants.

Triangle Top With Tie Side Tanga Bikini Set
$9
 | 
Shein
White Super Skinny Ankle Jeans for Women
$35
$12
 | 
Old Navy

Don't forget you'll also need a gorgeous pair of red sunglasses, like this one on Amazon.

ShadyVEU Retro Round Red Tint Colorful Lennon Groovy Hippy Wire Circle Sunglasses
$11
 | 
Amazon

Finish it off with fur-lined heels.

CAPE ROBBIN ON YOUR KNEES FEATHER HEEL SANDAL
$40
$25
 | 
Shop Akira

6. "I'm Taking The Dog" Ariana

This scene is so memorable from both Legally Blonde and the "Thank U, Next" video, so it would make a great option for Halloween. You'll need a pink, faux-fur jacket.

Anself Women's Shaggy Faux Fur Coat Solid Color Long Sleeve Short Jacket
$26
 | 
Amazon

Match the jacket with a hot pink turtleneck or high-neck top.

HOT PINK HIGH NECK KNITTED RIB TOP
$28
 | 
PrettyLittleThing

You'll also need a blonde wig to braid into pigtails.

K'ryssma Fashion Ombre Blonde Glueless Lace Front Wigs 2 Tone Color Light Brown Roots #12 Side Part Long
$36
 | 
Amazon

Top it off with a white, flower beanie and cat-eye sunglasses.

Crochet HQ Women's White Hat Pink Flower Beanie
$24
 | 
Amazon
Plastic Skinny Cat-Eye Sunglasses
$8
$5
 | 
Forever21

7. "Jingle Bell Rock" Ariana

A major scene-stealer in Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video was the recurring ode to Mean Girls' naughty talent show performance. You'll only need a few items and three other gal pals to pull this off.

First, grab a blonde wig.

K'ryssma Fashion Ombre Blonde Glueless Lace Front Wigs 2 Tone Color Light Brown Roots #12 Side Part Long
$36
 | 
Amazon

Then, grab a sexy Ms. Claus costume.

Women Mrs. Claus Costume 3 Piece Santa Costume Sexy Christmas Dress with Furry Leg Warmers
$30
 | 
Amazon

Oh, and don't forget Ari's signature touch: black, thigh-high boots.

Faux Patent Leather Thigh-High Boots
$50
 | 
Forever21

You're totally going to kill it. Happy Halloween!