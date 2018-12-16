With the holiday season among us, it's time to start (if you haven't already) brainstorming about what you're going to get your partner this year. You have a whole lot of options, like tickets to a concert or a sporting event, that jersey they keep saying they want, or their favorite record that broke back in October. But all those gifts may seem so blah for someone who deserves the world. So, this year, instead of going with the more traditional route, consider getting bae one of these 2018 sex toy advent calendars for one hell of a steamy holiday season.

It's totally normal to fall into a sort of sex routine. In fact, routines are good! Who doesn't love a good Netflix and chill? But if you're finding that getting dinner at the same three restaurants and the ~chill~ part of the Netflix and chill is getting too mundane, you might want to spice it up. Sex toy advent calendars are the perfect way to do just that. With at least 10 days of fun tucked away in each little box, any of these seven sex toy advent calendars gives sex a game-like feeling. You never know what you're going to find behind each flap! Consider challenging yourselves and testing out each new surprise every time you open a box. These advent calendars really are a gift that keeps on giving.

Advent Calendar with Boxes $114 Orion For a broader calendar, this special order contains lingerie, lubricant, condoms, and sex games, as well as sex toys. And with every box you take out, you can put it back in backwards to start creating an incredibly sexy picture — like a puzzle!

Limited-Edition Adult Gift Box $99 Ella Paradis With everything you'll need for a hot and steamy holiday season, this calendar comes with massage oils, different kinds of vibrators, remote-controlled toys, and a vegan leather whip, just to name a few. It also comes with a booklet full of sexy ideas.

Fetish Advent Calendar 2018 $136.30 Orion Some of the daily items you can expect are anal toys with or without vibration, a pin wheel, nipple clamps, unique sex toys for the penis, items for spanking, restraints, a bondage rope and accessories like condoms and lubricant.

We-Vibe Discover Gift Box $249 We-Vibe While not exactly a calendar, this gift box does come with numbers on each little box, so you can use it the same way you would a calendar. You'll get a black silk sash, a feather tickler, a couples' vibrator, and a clitoral stimulator, as well as a few other little goodies.

If you find yourself struggling to find your partner a unique gift for the holidays, consider spicing up your sex life with one of these seven advent calendars. Give the gift of intimacy and increased sexual chemistry, and have yourself a steamy, steamy holiday,