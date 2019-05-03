65 Group Chat Names For 5 Best Friends, Because They're Your Main Beaches
You consider yourself extremely lucky, because you don't only have one best friend — you have four. Together, you are an unstoppable squad of five, and when you have a crew as tight as yours, your group chat is always active. If you ever happen to leave your phone for an hour, when you get back, there are always a million texts from your BFFs either discussing something funny they saw, or planning something fun you're going to do over the weekend. Since your chat is always lighting up your phone, you need group chat names for five best friends to keep it organized.
Five is such a magical number for best friends, and you should celebrate it by picking a name for your group chat that's just as awesome. I cannot stress enough how important it is nowadays to have a group chat name. With all the different texts that could come through in one day, you want to stay on top of it all. Having one name makes it so much easier to scroll through and find. Also, when you want to send that group pic to everyone, you have a much easier time finding the right chat when there's only one name listed instead of all five of yours.
To help your crew decide, I've assembled these 65 group chat names that are perfect for a BFF squad as big as yours. Pick something punny, sweet, or just pay homage to another iconic group of five who remind you of your go-to crew.
1. Resting Beach Faces
2. Mermaid To Be Five
3. Power Rangers
4. Spice Girls
5. Backstreet Girls
6. Always *NSYNC
7. Ride Or Dies
8. My Lucky Charms
9. Fantastic Five
10. Gouda Friends
11. My Best-Teas
12. High Five
13. Fur Real Friends
14. Mermaid To Be BFFs
15. New Kids On The Block
16. Avengers Assemble
17. The Chamber Of Secrets
18. Dumbledore's Army
19. The Breakfast Club
20. We Share Because We Care
21. My Main Beaches
22. Dream Team
23. We Run The World
24. The Pack
25. Pho Real Friends
26. Peachy Queens
27. Full House
28. Watts Up
29. Kind Of A Big Dill
30. We Stan Us
31. A Pizza My Heart
32. Drama Club
33. My Beys
34. Squad Ghouls
35. Supernovas
36. Meme Team
37. Wild Flowers
38. The Lost Girls
39. Best Fries Forever
40. Best Five Ever
41. Five & Dime
42. Five Guys Fries
43. Five Stars
44. Squad Goals
45. The Five Musketeers
46. We Should Start A Band
47. The Coven
48. The Golden Girls
49. Really Gouda Friends
50. Thriving Five
51. My Beehive
52. V.I.P. Club
53. Shrimply The Best
54. Bae-Goals
55. Love You Berry Much
56. Fineapples
57. Cerealsly The Best
58. Lava My Friends
59. Oh Ship, My Friends
60. Five Sisters
61. My Best Buds
62. Some Bunnies
63. Feline Good Crew
64. My Support Bras
65. Doughnut Know What I'd Do Without