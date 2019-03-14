61 Freaky Things You Can Buy On Amazon

There are very few universal truths in life, but there's definitely one we can all agree on: Everybody enjoys a good surprise now and then. For me, nothing's more of a surprise than the freaky products on Amazon. The sweet sound of someone asking "Hey, what the heck is this?" while quizzically picking up my brand new snail mucin face mask is music to my ears. That's a snail mask, and it's absolutely great for your skin.

Don't be alarmed though — while all of these products can definitely qualify as freaky (the charcoal pads that filter out your farts come to mind), they're also genuinely useful. Who can resist a silicone trivet shaped like the chalk outline at a crime scene, or even the metal meat claws that are great for shredding meat (but even better for pretending to be Wolverine)? And while I can't say for certain whether or not I'm in dire need of an adult dog butt coloring book, I also can't say I'm slightly jealous of anyone who snags one.

So with so many freaky products on Amazon that you need to see to believe, what are we waiting for — there's a skin-softening mask for your bum that's calling your name.

1 This Hydrating Foil Face Mask Skin Republic Foil Face Mask $13 Amazon See on Amazon The Skin Republic foil face mask contours to the shape of your face, which also helps the serum to absorb quicker into your skin — while also making you look like the tin man. The hyaluronic acid in this mask helps to bring back moisture in seriously dehydrated skin, and can leave you glowing.

2 A Therapeutic Ball That Helps Improve Blood Circulation Applicators Lyapko Acupuncture Ball $28 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike traditional massage balls, the Applicators Lyapko acupuncture ball has hundreds of small spikes all over it — ones that won't damage your skin, of course — that help to increase blood circulation while relieving soreness and pain. It even claims to boost mood and help with your energy, and it's great for use on both your hands as well as your feet.

3 The Stress-Relieving Putty That's Also Magnetic Nicpro Slime Putty $9 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is squishing it between your hands great for relieving stress, but the Nicpro slime putty is also magnetic, which means you can manipulate it with a variety of magnets for added fun. You can bounce, stretch, tear, shape, and shatter this putty as a way to kill time or simply fidget — and it's made from silicone grease, so it won't dry out or crumble over time.

4 A Tool That Makes It Easy To Dislodge Stubborn Earwax The Ear Doctors Wax Remover Tool $25 Amazon See on Amazon Cleaning your ears with cotton swabs can actually cause the wax to clog, making your ear even worse — so try using The Ear Doctors wax remover tool instead. This odd gadget makes it easy to irrigate your ear canal to get those hard-to-reach spots that swabs can't reach (and you're not supposed to use those anyway). Reviewers love that it comes with a handy towel to clean up any spills.

5 The Oven Mitts Shaped Like Fun Bear Paws Fred & Friends Bear Oven Mitts $18 Amazon See on Amazon If you can't bear to burn your hands when handling hot pans, grab yourself a pair of the Fred & Friends bear oven mitts. These mitts are made from insulated, breathable cotton and heat-resistant silicone that keep your hands safe from high temperatures, and one Amazon reviewer noted a hidden perk: "It forces the less-helpful people in my house to pull things from the oven, as then they can wear the bear mitts to do so!"

6 The Pasta Server Set Made From Durable Scratch-Free Nylon Octopus Kitchenware Pasta Server Set $20 Amazon See on Amazon Metal utensils can wind up scratching your cookware, but the Octopus Kitchenware pasta server set is made from durable nylon that won't scratch your pots and pans — and of course, they're weirdly adorable. The set comes with a noodle scoop, sauce ladle, as well as a serving spoon, and the feet all have suction cups underneath them so that you can easily stand them upright while you cook.

7 A Face Pudding Made With Activated Black Bamboo Charcoal Boscia Charcoal Pore Pudding $23 Amazon See on Amazon The activated black bamboo charcoal in this Boscia charcoal pore pudding helps to absorb toxins and dirt from your pores — but the added binchotan white charcoal in helps to minimize their appearance and balance your skin's hydration levels. It only takes 20 minutes to reap the full benefits of this mask, and it's also safe for people with sensitive skin.

8 The Tool That Makes It Easy To Massage Your Neck And Back Empower Back And Neck Massager Tool $18 Amazon See on Amazon It can be hard to reach sore spots on your neck and back, so try using the Empower back and neck massager tool instead. This lightweight and portable tool relieves soreness and stiffness in your muscles as you apply pressure by pulling on the handle, and the massage ball handle can also be used to directly target knots.

9 A Glove That Makes It Easy To Brush Away Excess Pet Fur Bonve Pet Grooming Glove $6 Amazon See on Amazon With over 250 soft rubber tips that latch onto and pull away excess hair, the Bonve pet grooming glove makes it easy to brush away excess pet fur — and even massages your pet in the process. The other side of this glove is made with woven velour that makes it easy to remove hair from your furniture, and the wrist strap can be adjusted depending on your preferred fit.

10 The Silicone Trivet Mat Shaped Like A Crime Scene Outline PELEG DESIGN Trivet Mat $20 Amazon See on Amazon Made from food-grade silicone that's non-slip and BPA-free, the PELEG DESIGN trivet mat is shaped like a chalk outline (featured in every crime show, of course) and is heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Since it's made from silicone, this trivet won't absorb any unwanted odors, mildew, or stains.

11 The Claws That Make It Easy To Shred And Serve Meat 1Easylife Meat Claws $20 Amazon See on Amazon Made from high-quality stainless steel that won't rust or corrode over time, these claws make it easy to shred pork, beef, chicken, and other meats — plus, you can also use them to lift and serve food right off the grill. Heat-resistant up to 1,112 degrees Fahrenheit (yep), and the wooden handle means that you won't need to wear heat-resistant gloves when using these claws.

12 A Wine Bottle Stopper Shaped Like A Fun Rubber Chicken Fred & Friends Wine Bottle Stopper $12 Amazon See on Amazon Made from food-grade silicone, the Fred & Friends wine bottle stopper can be squeezed to fit into any bottle, regardless of whether it's wine, beer, or a soda. The silicone design is also resistant to mold and bacteria so that you won't have to worry about the contents of your bottle becoming contaminated, and the rubber chicken design is a fun gimmick practically everybody can enjoy.

13 The Bunion Guard That Slowly Releases Vitamins And Mineral Oil NatraCure Big Toe Bunion Guard $10 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're looking for relief from painful bunions or simply want to re-align any overlapping or crooked toes, the NatraCure big toe bunion guard is right up your alley. This guard is made from a soft and durable gel that release medical-grade mineral oil, vitamin E, and aloe vera so that your skin is left feeling hydrated as well as nourished — and you can even wear it while you're wearing shoes.

14 A Plunger That Can Power Through Practically Any Clog ToiletShroom Plunger $17 Amazon See on Amazon When traditional plungers fail to work, try using the ToiletShroom plunger to bust through any stubborn clogs. This plunger has a flexible design that allows you to push through all the gunk, and the stainless steel construction is resistant to rust. You can also use this plunger as a squeegee to clean the inside rim of your toilet bowl, and each order also comes with a caddy holder for added convenience.

15 The Tool That Helps Prevent Sore, Tired Feet Elgin Foot Exerciser $25 Amazon See on Amazon If your feet easily grow tired and sore easily, try using the Elgin foot exerciser to boost your stamina. This tool lets your feet do resistance exercises to strengthen your muscles, and it's also great for treating pain from plantar fasciitis or heel spurs. One Amazon reviewer even raved that after using it for only a few days that "the stiffness and pain were gone, [and] the aching subsided considerably!"

16 A Massage Roller Stick That's Designed To Work All Over Your Body Coolife Muscle Roller Stick $19 Amazon See on Amazon If you need some major relief all over — the Coolife muscle roller stick can be used on your arms, legs, thighs, hip, waist, belly, and more. It's great for relieving pain from soreness, aches, and knots since the large knobs are able to reach deep into your tissues, or you can even use it as a pre-workout to help warm-up your muscles and increase blood circulation before you exercise.

17 The Foot Scrubber That Attaches To The Bottom Of Your Tub Bath Blossom Foot Scrubber Brush $20 Amazon See on Amazon For a deep and thorough clean, the Bath Blossom foot scrubber brush has multiple suction cups attached to the bottom that secure it to the bottom of your tub. The dense and sturdy bristles allow you to massage and exfoliate away the dead skin from your feet, and each order also comes with a hanging hook so that storing it is simple.

18 A Tool That Lets You Humanely Capture And Release Insects My Critter Catcher Insect Catcher $20 Amazon See on Amazon If you've ever felt bad killing a bug just because it was in your house (and would like to avoid using any harsh chemicals inside your home), then why not use the My Critter Catcher insect catcher to release them outside humanely? This tool works on spiders, roaches, scorpions, crickets, wasps, and more — plus, the grabber at the end keeps you and the insect safe.

19 The Gel Mask That Helps Reduce Swollen, Puffy Eyes Sofida Gel Face Mask $16 Amazon See on Amazon Not only can you combat dark circles and swollen, puffy eyes — but the Sofida gel face mask is also a great way to relieve pain from migraines and headaches. You can easily keep this mask in your refrigerator or freezer as a way to cool down after a long, tiring day, and the plush cover feels soft and comfortable as it rests against your face.

20 A Superfood Additive Packed With Vitamins And Minerals Greenbow Organic Bee Pollen $12 Amazon See on Amazon Just add the Greenbow organic bee pollen to your cereal, yogurt, shake, shakes, or any other meal — and you'll quickly get a nourishing boost of amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and more. There are no additives, preservatives, or synthetic colors in this — and helps with gut health, gives you energy, and helps prevent colds. As always, talk to your doctor before starting new supplements.

21 The Heat-Resistant Gloves That Also Protect Your Forearms BlueFire Heat-Resistant Gloves $30 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike traditional oven gloves that only protect your hands and wrists, the BlueFire heat-resistant gloves reach all the way down your forearm — which makes them great for handling foods directly over the grill. Heat-resistant up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit, these gloves are made with cut-resistant fibers so that you can also work with sharp knives and utensils without having to worry about any accidental cuts or tears (to both yourself and the gloves.)

22 A Hygiene Kit That Helps You Remove Stubborn Plaque And Tartar Dental Duty Oral Hygiene Kit $13 Amazon See on Amazon When regular brushing won't do the trick, try using the Dental Duty oral hygiene kit to get rid of any stubborn plaque or tartar. Great for dental professionals and novices alike (although be careful, please!), these tools are made from surgical-grade stainless steel that won't rust over time, and each order comes with four: one dentist mirror, dental scaler, tartar/plaque scraper, and one dental toothpick (which gets rid of whatever's stuck between your teeth).

23 The Knife That Helps Your Butter Melt Into Your Bread Simple Spreading Magic Butter Knife $14 Amazon See on Amazon Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, the Simple Spreading magic butter knife has several small, slotted holes that are designed to make your butter curl — allowing it to melt and spread easily on your bagel, toast, and more. The serrated edge also makes it easy to slice bread as well as butter, and one Amazon reviewer noted that when using this knife, "spreading cold butter is no longer a problem."

24 A Head Massager That Vibrates To Improve Blood Circulation Kimkoo Handheld Head Massager $13 Amazon See on Amazon Why pay for an expensive professional massage when you can just use the Kimkoo handheld head massager right in the comfort of your own home? This handy tool only needs one AA battery (which is not included) for the steel wires to vibrate and massage your scalp. It'll even increase blood circulation.

25 The Bottle Caddy Designed To Look Like A Cute Sock Monkey Fred & Friends Sock Monkey Bottle Caddy $10 Amazon See on Amazon A great conversation piece at any party, the Fred & Friends sock monkey bottle caddy is made from soft woven wool and is designed to easily fit over any standard-sized bottles of wine, juice, or champagne. It also offers light protection from damage — and of course, makes a great gift.

26 A Tool That Helps Relieve Lumbar And Back Pain ChiFit Back Pain Relief Tool $23 Amazon See on Amazon You could keep on grinding through life with uncomfortable back pain — or you could grab the ChiFit back pain relief tool and live a noticeably more comfortable life. This tool has acupressure points that help relieve any soreness in your muscles, and it has three different height settings so that you can choose how intense your stretch is.

27 The Hydrating Cream Made With Bladderwrack Seaweed Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream $22 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it made with bladderwrack seaweed extract that's chock-full of vitamins and minerals — but the Mario Badescu seaweed night cream goes the extra mile by adding in collagen and hyaluronic acid to help moisturize your skin as you sleep. There's no oil in the formula so you won't have to worry about any leftover greasy residues, and it's also safe for combination, oily, and sensitive skin.

28 A TENS Device With Nine Pre-Programmed Stimulation Programs HealthmateForever TENS Device $24 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is the large LCD display easy to read as well as backlit, but the HealthmateForever TENS device also has nine pre-programmed stimulation programs as well as 15 different modes that make it easy to customize your pain relief. Each order comes with four pairs of electrode pads as well as four sets of dual-leads wires, and one Amazon reviewer raved: "over a period of about six weeks this has almost completely remedied my shoulder problems!" It basically massages in a more intense way than a roller.

29 The Eye Mask That Combats Stubborn Dark Circles BLAQ Activated Charcoal Eye Mask $29 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you've got tired, puffy eyes, or stubborn dark circles that won't seem to go away, the BLAQ activated charcoal eye mask can help remedy both. This eye mask is made with activated charcoal as well as hydrating hydrogel that help nourish the skin around your eyes, and the added hyaluronic acid is also great for adding a boost of moisture to your complexion.

30 A Device That Makes It Easy To Strip Corn From The Cob Chef'n Corn Stripper $8 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of risking any stray cuts from using a knife to remove corn from the cob, try using the Chef'n corn stripper. Just insert your corn, then with one quick twist and a push the durable, stainless-steel blades will easily strip all the kernels from the cob. Great for salsas, cornbread, salads, and more, one reviewer noted that "this does a much nicer job than just cutting [corn] with a knife."

31 The Socks For People Who Don't Like Wearing Socks 21C Toe Warmers $15 Amazon See on Amazon I personally don't like wearing socks, but I hate when my toes are cold. Enter: these toe warmers. These toe warmers are thin enough that you can wear them inside of your shoes without adding any uncomfortable bulk, yet the neoprene blend helps insulate your toes so they won't get cold. And since you can also wear them on top of your socks for added warmth, they're great for skiing and other cold-weather activities.

32 A Chin Strap That Prevents You From Snoring Breathe Right Anti-Snoring Chin Strap $19 Amazon See on Amazon Made from high-quality neoprene that won't absorb odors — the Breathe Right anti-snoring chin strap can easily be adjusted to fit anyone and helps prevent snoring. It can also help prevent you from grinding your teeth while you sleep, as it keeps your jaw in a steady position throughout the night. Each order also comes with five nose vents in varying sizes, as well as a 3-D sleep mask.

33 The Foot Peel That Requires Zero Scrubbing To Exfoliate Lavinso Foot Peel Mask $17 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you've got calluses or dry, cracked feet, the Lavinso foot peel mask can help exfoliate away any hardened or dead skin so that your feet are left feeling ultra-soft. Just wear them the booties on a night in and wait a few days — the skin will start peeling off, revealing the baby skin underneath. There's also soothing aloe vera in the formula, too.

34 A Plasma Ball That Reacts To Your Touch Katzco Plasma Ball $25 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're decorating your home or looking for a fun addition to your office, the Katzco plasma ball is right up your alley. This plasma ball features two different modes: one where the multi-colored lights react to your touch, and another where it reacts to touch as well as sound. The power cord is extra-long so that it's easy to plug-in regardless of where the outlet is, too.

35 The Survival Multi-Tool With A Built-In LED Flashlight Ploarnovo Survival Multi-Tool $14 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas most multi-tools primarily feature scissors and screwdrivers, the Ploarnovo survival tool has a glass breaker, seatbelt cutter, nut wrench, cross screwdriver, pair of scissors, bottle opener, knife blade, and an LED emergency flashlight. The flashlight has three different modes to choose from (high, low, and strobe) — plus, it's completely waterproof.

36 A Nose And Ear Hair Trimmer Shaped Like A Retro Laser Gun Fred & Friends Nose Hair Trimmer $11 Amazon See on Amazon Made with sturdy ABS plastic and stainless-steel blades that are both rust- and corrosion-resistant, the Fred & Friends nose hair trimmer is shaped like a retro laser gun — which makes it a fun way to trim away any unwanted hairs. This trimmer operates using just one AA battery (not included) so you won't have to worry about recharging it.

37 The Neck Pillow That Gives You An Acupressure Massage Zen Guru Acupressure Neck Pillow $30 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're traveling or simply sitting on your couch, the Zen Guru acupressure neck pillow is a great way to relieve pain from the trigger points in your neck and shoulders — or as a way to treat headaches and migraines. It only takes 20 minutes a day to reap the full benefits of this pillow, and one Amazon reviewer with chronic migraines raved that this pillow helps to "eliminate the pain if I use it at the start of a migraine!"

38 A Hydrating Face Mask Made With Real Snail Extract LA PURE Snail Facial Mask $19 Amazon See on Amazon Made with a blend of vitamins, minerals, and real snail extract, the LA PURE snail facial mask is a great way to not only hydrate your skin, but also leave it glowing and supple. The masks themselves are made from 100 percent cotton — and can help reduce inflammation and minimize the appearance of pores.

39 The Tool That Helps Eliminate Bad Breath At The Source INCOK Tongue Scraper $12 Amazon See on Amazon Your tongue can be the source of bad breath — so try the INCOK tongue scraper to quickly get rid of any bacteria that's become stuck to your tongue. Made from medical-grade stainless steel that's durable and rust-resistant, this scraper has a curved, wide head that makes it exceptionally easy to use. Plus, each order also comes with a travel carrying case as well as three cleaning tablets.

40 A Travel Pillow That Slips Over Your Hand OSTRICH PILLOW Mini Travel Pillow $30 Amazon See on Amazon The OSTRICH PILLOW mini travel pillow is a genius way to make your hand a pillow. It fits over either hand, so you can easily nap no matter where you are — and it won't leave red pressure marks on your face. One reviewer writes: "First of all it’s adorable in person. It’s small but that’s perfect for the car (if you’re a passenger) or on a plane. Super soft and love the versatility of sleeping positions."

41 The Pen And Pencil Holder That Makes Quite The Conversation Piece CSB Commodities Desk Accessory Holder $12 Amazon See on Amazon It's almost impossible to resist the CSB Commodities desk accessory holder. This pen and pencil holder also has a space where you can store your business cards, plus the miniature man works as a tape dispenser. And as an added bonus, the paperclip holder is also magnetic.

42 A Teeth Whitening Powder Made With Activated Charcoal SUNATORIA Teeth-Whitening Powder $17 Amazon See on Amazon Great for removing stubborn stains from cigarettes, tea, wine, coffee, and more, this charcoal powder is safe for your enamel because it's 100 percent natural. It's also formulated with orange seed and coconut oil to prevent irritating your gums, and many reviewers noted that they saw visible results after using it only once.

43 The Brush That Massages Away Any Built-Up Residue And Grime Zyllion Massaging Dandruff Brush $6 Amazon See on Amazon With two types of bristles that help stimulate the blood circulation in your scalp, the Zyllion massaging dandruff brush is great for exfoliating away dead skin or residue build-up from hair products. It can even be used to massage the body, too.

44 A Handy Tool That Separates Egg Yolks From Their Whites PELEG DESIGN Egg Separator $13 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of getting your hands messy with egg, use the PELEG DESIGN egg separator and save yourself the clean-up. It only takes two squeezes to effortlessly separate your yolks from their whites, and the high-quality, food-safe silicone construction is naturally antibacterial and non-stick. One Amazon reviewer even raved that "it's fast, simple, and easy to use," as well as "easy to clean."

45 The Discrete Pad That Neutralizes Intestinal Gas Fashion First Aid Gas Neutralizers $13 Amazon See on Amazon If you have unwanted gas a lot, grab a pack of the Fashion First Aid gas neutralizers so you can be better prepared for it. These pads are made with anti-microbial, activated charcoal that filters and neutralizes any odors that pass through it, and each one has an adhesive backing so that you can easily secure it to the inside of your garments.

46 A Tool That Helps You Strengthen Your Wrists And Forearms Sportneer Forearm Exerciser $11 Amazon See on Amazon Ever have trouble opening a jar? Then try strengthening your wrists and forearms with the Sportneer forearm exerciser. This tool lets you perform regular and reverse wrist curls — and the adjustable stabilizer pad lets you choose how high or low the tension is. The heavy-duty carbon steel springs are built to last. Plus, the compact size makes it great for home gyms and travel.

47 The iPhone Mount That Works Standalone And In The Car Newstylee iPhone Mount $5 Amazon See on Amazon The Newstylee iPhone mount can be molded to mount in your car, wrapped around objects, and formed into a makeshift stand. The eight flexible legs ensure this iPhone mount hold steady even when in transit, and there's even a hole that allows you to charge your phone while it's mounted.

48 A Neti Pot That Makes It Easy To Pour Into Your Nostril ComfyPot Neti Pot $18 Amazon See on Amazon With a unique silicone nozzle that's designed to comfortably fit into your nose for simplified pouring, the ComfyPot neti pot helps flush away discomfort in your sinuses so it's easier to breathe. Made from durable ceramic, this has an anti-spill opening that's wide enough so it's easy to clean, yet shaped to help you avoid spilling as you pour.

49 The Hair Mask Infused With Guacamole And Argan Oil SAUCE BEAUTY Hair Mask $10 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is the avocado oil in the SAUCE BEAUTY hair mask loaded with fatty acids and vitamins, but the added Jarrah honey and argan oil help leave your hair looking and feeling shiny and soft. Safe for color-treated hair, it only takes five minutes for this hair mask to minimize any unwanted frizz — but you can use it a couple of times a week.

50 A Sleep Mask Made From 100 Percent Natural Silk Fitglam Sleep Mask $8 Amazon See on Amazon Sleep masks can leave your skin feeling hot, but the Fitglam sleep mask is made from 100 percent natural mulberry silk that's lightweight, breathable, and incredibly soft to the touch. This sleep mask completely blocks any outside light so that it's easier for you to fall asleep while traveling (or simply napping in a bright room), and the head strap is adjustable.

51 The Shower Caddy That Can Hold Items Of All Shapes And Sizes Formverket Octopus Shower Caddy $33 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas traditional shower caddies can only fit certain bottles, the Formverket octopus shower caddy can hold bottles, razors, brushes, and more — no matter how big or how small. The nine tentacle loops can all be adjusted to fit snugly around items of any and all sizes, and if you hang bottles upside down, it's easy to get every last drop.

52 A Kit That Lets You Benefit From Cupping Therapy Right At Home LURE Home Spa Cupping Therapy Set $30 Amazon See on Amazon A professional cupping therapy session can be expensive, so why not do it yourself at home with the LURE Home Spa cupping therapy set? The cups are made from medical-grade silicone that helps ensure a tight vacuum seal between the cup and your skin, and the flexible design allows you to control how intense the suction is. As an added bonus, each order comes with a storage bag and a guidebook.

53 The Tool That Takes The Mess Out Of Chopping Garlic OTOTO Garlic Twist Crusher $16 Amazon See on Amazon BPA-free and 100 percent food-safe, the OTOTO garlic twist crusher makes it easy to cut, dice, and mince garlic cloves without getting any sticky, odorous residues onto your hands. Just insert your garlic, nuts, herbs, or any other ingredient you need to grind, then twist. It's adorable, too.

54 A Pack Of Toe Socks That Help Keep Your Feet Dry As You Exercise Injinji No-Show Toe Socks $36 Amazon See on Amazon Made from 100 percent breathable, soft cotton, the Injinji no-show toe socks are designed to wick away moisture from your feet, so they're kept dry while you work or exercise. The mesh sections on top of these socks help maximize ventilation, and the individualized toe partitions help prevent any painful blisters from developing. And as if that wasn't enough already, there's even built-in arch support in each sock.

55 The Gel That Gets Crumbs And Dust Out Of Your Keyboard ColorCoral Keyboard Cleaning Gel, $10 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of trying to stick brushes and other cleaning tools in-between your keys, use the ColorCoral keyboard cleaning gel to easily reach dust, crumbs, and more. This biodegradable gel will not stick to your skin, and the lemon fragrance is light yet refreshing. And as an added bonus, you can also use it on your car vents, camera lenses, printers, and phones.

56 A Kitchen Accessory That Helps Preserve Your Brown Sugar Brown Sugar Bear Brown Sugar Saver $7 Amazon See on Amazon If your brown sugar always seems to turn into a hard brick, so save yourself some money and frustration with the Brown Sugar Bear brown sugar saver. Just soak this handy accessory in water, then place in the container with your brown sugar, baked goods, cookies, marshmallows, or dried fruit to keep it moist. Or, you can keep the bear dry, which makes it great for absorbing excess moisture in spices, salt, crackers, chips, and more.

57.The Floss Sticks Infused With Natural Bamboo Charcoal NATIONAL BIO+GREEN SCIENCES Charcoal Floss Picks $16 Amazon See on Amazon If you find yourself skipping the floss part of your dental hygiene regimen, make it easier on yourself by using the NATIONAL BIO+GREEN SCIENCES charcoal floss picks. These picks are infused with natural bamboo charcoal that helps reduce inflammation in your gums while you floss, and unlike traditional floss picks, these are completely compostable.

58 A Cable Accessory That Prevents Fraying And Damage DuDu Fish Cable Buddies $10 Amazon See on Amazon The connector between the plug and the cable can become frayed and worn through use, but with the DuDu Fish cable buddies, you can easily preserve the integrity of your cables just by slipping them on. Each protector is made from high-quality PVC that fits snugly over them, and the gap underneath each cable buddy makes it easy to insert.

59 The Butt Mask That Helps Soften Your Skin's Texture DOPE Naturally Caffeine Butt Mask $10 Amazon See on Amazon For those of us who've forgotten to pay attention to our behinds, the DOPE Naturally caffeine butt mask helps soften the skin on your bum — while the added collagen simultaneously evens out its color. It only takes 10 minutes to reap the full benefits of this mask, and each one is vegan, paraben-, and sulfate-free. One Amazon reviewer even raved that this mask "offers a moisturizing, gentle tightening effect so you know they're working!"

60 A Pack Of Unclogging Drain Powder That Is Biodegradable Green Gobbler Drain Openers $16 Amazon See on Amazon Sure — you could rely on harsh chemicals to clean your drains, but the Green Gobbler drain openers are environmentally-friendly, biodegradable, and very effective at breaking down grease, hair, soap scum, rust, and calcium build-up. Each order also comes with a free hair grabbing tool that makes it easy to give your drains a deep clean.