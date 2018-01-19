60 Valentine's Day Puns To Show Love To Your Otter Half
Coupled up or not, we all know it's true; there's no cheesier day of the year than Valentine's Day. Some of us despise the day (I know a few of you are rolling your eyes that the day even exists and going on about a "commercialized holiday"), some of us adore the day and go all out, and some of us just want to wallow in our singleness. But, let me be the first to say it: If you're not single, go ahead and live it up. This is the one day of the year that you're allowed to be truly cheesy, and some sharing crazy Valentine's Day puns are the perfect way to do that.
But first, someone help me out with this: Why are all puns about food? I mean, we all love food, but who really needs to compare their S.O. to it? Like, why is that a thing? I mean, one of the most popular pet names of all time is "honey." Oh well, they're still super cute, and I guess your love for pizza is a good representation of your love for your special someone. Whether you're making fun of the cheese, soaking up every minute of it, or just need some quality captions for your Instagram post of your S.O., these 60 cheesy captions won't let you down.
1. "You're my butter half." — Unknown
2. "You've got a pizza my heart." — Unknown
3. "You make me melt." — Unknown
4. "Every pizza me loves every pizza you." — Unknown
5. "You are eqqsquisite." — Unknown
6. "Lime yours." — Unknown
7. "You're my main squeeze." — Unknown
8. "You are one in a melon." — Unknown
9. "We make a great pear. " — Unknown
10. "Peas be mine?" — Unknown
11. "Are you made of copper and tellurium? Because you're CuTe." — Unknown
12. "Where you bean all my life?" — Unknown
13. "I love you gnome matter what." — Unknown
14. "No bunny compares." — Unknown
15. "Movies are butter when we're together." — Unknown
16. "Lettuce grow old and wilted together." — Unknown
17. "I cannoli be happy when I'm with you." — Unknown
18. "Olive you a lot." — Unknown
19. "I soda think you're cute." — Unknown
20. "You got me hooked." —Unknown
21. "To my significant otter." — Unknown
22. "Meow and furever." — Unknown
23. "I'm soy into you." — Unknown
24. "I whale always love you." — Unknown
25. "Yoda one for me." — Unknown
26. "I'm so grapeful for you." — Unknown
27. "I cereal-sly love you!" — Unknown
28. "You're the sweatpants of my life. Cozy, warm, and the only thing I want after a long day." — Unknown
29. "I want tibia valentine." — Unknown
30. "Pie like you berry much." — Unknown
31. "I donut know what I'd do without you." — Unknown
32. "Chex you out! You're so so chexy." — Unknown
33. "I like you a waffle lot." — Unknown
34. "I love you a little s'more every day. — Unknown
35. "I've fallen for you and I can't get up." — Unknown
36. "If you were a triangle you'd be acute one." — Unknown
37. "Don't go bacon my heart." — Unknown
38. "I would climb a moderately sized mountain for you." — Unknown
39. "I think you're dandy, and I'm not lion!" — Unknown
40. "You octopi my heart." — Unknown
41. "You guac my world." — Unknown
42. "I'm toast without you!" — Unknown
43. "We bee-long together." — Unknown
44. "You're otter this world." — Unknown
45. "I'll owl-ways love you." — Unknown
46. "Love you, pho real." — Unknown
47. "I love you a latte." — Unknown
48. "You've got a peach of my heart." — Unknown
49. "You are the apple of my eye." — Unknown
50. "Wood you be mine?" — Unknown
51. "This might sound cheesy... but I think you're really grape." — Unknown
52. "There's so mushroom in my heart for you." — Unknown
53. "I love you from my head tomatoes." — Unknown
54. "And I will always love ewe." — Unknown
55. "Do you have a library card? Because I've been checking you out!" — Unknown
56. "You are spec-tacular." — Unknown
57. "Be my bae-rrito?" — Unknown
58. "I'm nuts about you." — Unknown
59. "Roses are red, violets are blue, you have a nice butt." — Unknown
60. "Are you a dementor? Because you take my breath away." — Unknown