60 Valentine's Day Puns To Show Love To Your Otter Half

Coupled up or not, we all know it's true; there's no cheesier day of the year than Valentine's Day. Some of us despise the day (I know a few of you are rolling your eyes that the day even exists and going on about a "commercialized holiday"), some of us adore the day and go all out, and some of us just want to wallow in our singleness. But, let me be the first to say it: If you're not single, go ahead and live it up. This is the one day of the year that you're allowed to be truly cheesy, and some sharing crazy Valentine's Day puns are the perfect way to do that.

But first, someone help me out with this: Why are all puns about food? I mean, we all love food, but who really needs to compare their S.O. to it? Like, why is that a thing? I mean, one of the most popular pet names of all time is "honey." Oh well, they're still super cute, and I guess your love for pizza is a good representation of your love for your special someone. Whether you're making fun of the cheese, soaking up every minute of it, or just need some quality captions for your Instagram post of your S.O., these 60 cheesy captions won't let you down.

1. "You're my butter half." — Unknown

2. "You've got a pizza my heart." — Unknown

3. "You make me melt." — Unknown

4. "Every pizza me loves every pizza you." — Unknown

5. "You are eqqsquisite." — Unknown

6. "Lime yours." — Unknown

7. "You're my main squeeze." — Unknown

8. "You are one in a melon." — Unknown

9. "We make a great pear. " — Unknown

10. "Peas be mine?" — Unknown

11. "Are you made of copper and tellurium? Because you're CuTe." — Unknown

12. "Where you bean all my life?" — Unknown

13. "I love you gnome matter what." — Unknown

14. "No bunny compares." — Unknown

15. "Movies are butter when we're together." — Unknown

16. "Lettuce grow old and wilted together." — Unknown

17. "I cannoli be happy when I'm with you." — Unknown

18. "Olive you a lot." — Unknown

19. "I soda think you're cute." — Unknown

20. "You got me hooked." —Unknown

21. "To my significant otter." — Unknown

22. "Meow and furever." — Unknown

23. "I'm soy into you." — Unknown

24. "I whale always love you." — Unknown

25. "Yoda one for me." — Unknown

26. "I'm so grapeful for you." — Unknown

27. "I cereal-sly love you!" — Unknown

28. "You're the sweatpants of my life. Cozy, warm, and the only thing I want after a long day." — Unknown

29. "I want tibia valentine." — Unknown

30. "Pie like you berry much." — Unknown

31. "I donut know what I'd do without you." — Unknown

32. "Chex you out! You're so so chexy." — Unknown

33. "I like you a waffle lot." — Unknown

34. "I love you a little s'more every day. — Unknown

35. "I've fallen for you and I can't get up." — Unknown

36. "If you were a triangle you'd be acute one." — Unknown

37. "Don't go bacon my heart." — Unknown

38. "I would climb a moderately sized mountain for you." — Unknown

39. "I think you're dandy, and I'm not lion!" — Unknown

40. "You octopi my heart." — Unknown

41. "You guac my world." — Unknown

42. "I'm toast without you!" — Unknown

43. "We bee-long together." — Unknown

44. "You're otter this world." — Unknown

45. "I'll owl-ways love you." — Unknown

46. "Love you, pho real." — Unknown

47. "I love you a latte." — Unknown

48. "You've got a peach of my heart." — Unknown

49. "You are the apple of my eye." — Unknown

50. "Wood you be mine?" — Unknown

51. "This might sound cheesy... but I think you're really grape." — Unknown

52. "There's so mushroom in my heart for you." — Unknown

53. "I love you from my head tomatoes." — Unknown

54. "And I will always love ewe." — Unknown

55. "Do you have a library card? Because I've been checking you out!" — Unknown

56. "You are spec-tacular." — Unknown

57. "Be my bae-rrito?" — Unknown

58. "I'm nuts about you." — Unknown

59. "Roses are red, violets are blue, you have a nice butt." — Unknown

60. "Are you a dementor? Because you take my breath away." — Unknown