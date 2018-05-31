Getting into a bad mood sucks, and what's really annoying is when people make attempts to cheer you up and you feel like the worst person ever when you just want them to GTFO. Like, I'm sorry guys, I'm literally just over here thinking of that person who wronged me back in 2009 and need a little time to marinate in my own saltiness. Honestly, the only thing that can calm me down when I'm in a total funk is doing some yoga poses for a bad mood. After I'm done with a few of those bad boys, I can actually think logically and clearly again (and let that sh*t that was bringing me down, go).

Sometimes there's no rhyme or reason for a sour mood; it just hits you out of nowhere and you can't help but be a complete grump until it passes. Sometimes, though a bad mood can be due to lack of sleep, road rage, or (my least favorite thing ever) being "hangry".

Then comes when you try everything to shake your bad mood, but you're still immersed in your seemingly permanent pout — which gets you even more frustrated that you can't shake the unwelcome feeling. That's where yoga comes in, friends. Next time you're feeling salty and grumpy as ever, try these six yoga poses to calm your nervous system, mind, and body — and bring some pep back into your step.

1 Standing Forward Fold (Uttanasana) Yoga With Adriene on YouTube Standing forward bend is a luxuriously relaxing asana, especially when you stand with your feet hips width distance apart, bend your knees slights, and allow your upper body to rest on your thighs. While your body is draped down in this position, take hold of opposite elbows and sway side-to-side, releasing tension and letting your body release like a rag doll. This pose will calm your nervous system and create a lot of space in your back a neck. Breathe deeply, and stay in your forward fold for a few long inhales and exhales.

2 Seated Forward Fold (Paschimottasana) RosalieYoga on YouTube Seated forward fold allows you to turn inwards and create a cooling sensation for your mind — which is very helpful when your all amped up in the midst of a bad mood. Don't focus on if you can touch your toes in this pose, that's not the point. Instead, focus on folding forward with a flat back and removing any curvature from your spine. If the pose feels a bit awkward or uncomfortable, you can take a pillow and place it on your thighs so that you'll have extra cushion to rest your upper body on.

3 Seated Spinal Twist (Ardha Matsyendrasana) Yoga Shala on YouTube This detoxifying twist rids the body and mind of what it no longer needs, while simultaneously relaxing and restoring the nervous system. If you're holding onto an tightness in your lower back, Ardha Matsyendrasana will help relieve it. As you inhale in this posture, sit up taller and straighten your spine. As you exhale, slowly begin to twist a bit deeper, if that's accessible for your body. Envision wringing out negative emotions that don't serve you in this revolved asana.

4 Reclined Bound Angle Pose (Supta Baddha Konasana) VENTUNO YOGA on YouTube Reclined bound angle pose combines a spacious hip opener with the restorative rest that occurs when you allow your body to melt into the mat beneath you. Close your eyes and breathe. Focus on your slow, deliberate inhales into your belly and your long, drawn out exhales out of your nose. Anchor yourself to the present moment, and detach yourself from past frustrations while you let the power of Supta Baddha Konasana wash over you.

5 Seated Meditation The Honest Guys - Meditations - Relaxation on YouTube Personally, meditating is my ride-or-die BFF when I'm in a bad mood. When I just can't shake feelings of frustration and annoyance, I pop a squat and put on a guided meditation to soothe my mind, body, and soul. Once the mindfulness session is over, it's truly hard to remember why I was in a bad mood in the first place. Try it!