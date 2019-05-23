There are many different ways to make your significant other feel special. That being said, when you're in the thick of your long-term relationship, it can be difficult to try to think of any. I, myself, am almost three years into my first serious relationship and, TBH, I find myself forgetting to make boyfriend feel special all the time. Obviously, I love him. But remembering to actually do things to make him feel loved can be tricky. Like most tricky things, it unfortunately also happens to be one of the most important elements of being in a relationship. In fact, it's why I love him. He's so good at constantly doing things to make me feel totally loved and supported.

If you, like me, aren't a natural in the whole making-your-significant-other-feel-special department, don't fret! You've come to the right place. In a recent Reddit AskWomen thread, six brilliant women shared the novel ways in which they make their significant others feel special. Their responses are incredible. Obviously, every single one of them isn't going to work for your particular relationship. Every relationship is different. That being said, take their stories as inspo for things you can do in your own relationship.

Surprise them with hand-picked flowers. On my walk to an arranged study date with my girlfriend at our campus library, I stopped along the way to pick her a tiny bouquet of tiny flowers (and a bit of grass, for foliage and color scheme offset lol) then used a bit of washi tape to hold it all together while I waited for her to get out of class. She loved it! 😊 —/u/sweet_puck

Show them you love them physically (IF you feel like it). Me and him have been arguing on and off the last couple of days. Today neither of us were working so I woke him up with a blowjob & told him I was sorry and how much I loved him. I made him breakfast and weve spent the day having sex and laying In the sun drinking wine. I cooked him dinner put some saxophone music on, gave him a massage and we f*cked again. So Hopefully he's feeling loved right now —/u/honeybee96-

Buy them a silly gift. I bought him a discount mug that says 'Floss like a boss' cos I knew he would laugh and a bag of doritos because he had wanted some a few days before. —/u/excitedbynaps

Voice your gratitude. Made sure to thank him for a couple of things he did for me and noticed/ complimented things he did like cutting the grass. I made 2 fantastic dinners. Encouraged him to go to the gym when he didn't want to go and bought him a couple of little treats at the grocery store. —/u/NinjaPancake517

Send them encouraging texts. He's had a rough week at work and we haven't been able to spend much time together. As much as I wanted to express my frustration at the situation, I have been mindful to be more supportive and encouraging of him instead.I've been sending him text messages through the day and after he goes to sleep so that the first thing he sees in the morning is an encouraging/uplifting message from me expressing my gratitude for his hard work and acknowledging the sacrifices he's been making lately. He replies everyday and thanks me for being understanding and patient with him. —/u/Lunaintheskydiamonds