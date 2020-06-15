Self love is a beautiful thing, whether that means taking the time to really care for, be gentle with, and celebrate what makes you wonderful, or, you know, literal self love. While you can never practice enough of the former, the latter can get a little routine, especially when you know what works and how to achieve it — efficiently. And while that kind of masturbation might get you there, it’s not exactly the most exhilarating journey. The next time you’re taking an, ahem, solo adventure, there are a few ways to make masturbation feel exciting again that you might want to incorporate to spice things up a bit ASAP.

Why not find more reasons to have some sexy time on your own? After all, masturbation has plenty of benefits, beyond just feeling amazing. For one thing, as Dr. Jessica O'Reilly, host of the @SexWithDrJess Podcast, previously told Elite Daily, it's a great way to connect with your body and boost your self esteem. "When your body performs (through a sport, a dance, or a session of pleasure), you experience an increase in confidence and tend to focus on its strong points as opposed to its 'problems','' she explained. It can also make partnered sex that much better down the road, thanks to all the conditioning you do on your own. "Masturbating can tone your pelvic floor muscles, which can increase the intensity and ease of orgasmic contractions," she explained. "Your pelvic floor is activated (and works pretty hard) during the plateau stage of orgasm, so keeping it in shape should increase your chance of reaching climax during intercourse." That said, here are some fun ideas to try tonight.

1. Treat Yourself To A New Vibrator. Arne Trautmann / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Want to enhance the masturbation vibe? Do so literally with a new luxe vibrator. There's no shortage of great vibrating sex toys on the market, so you can find the one that best fits your needs (pun intended). Looking for a clitoral orgasm? The Sona 2 Clitoral Stimulator just might be the ticket. Or maybe vaginal orgasms are more your speed. If so, then the Je Joue G-Kii may be the one for you. Or maybe anal orgasms are what really get you off. In that case, you'll want to consider a vibe like the Club Vibe 3.Oh.

2. A Change Of Scenery. Speaking of vibrators, why not get one that you can take with you to just about any location, including the shower or bath. The Eva II is waterproof and powerful enough to satisfy (and then some). Besides, who couldn’t use a little change of sexy scenery?

3. Set The Mood. One easy way to make masturbation more exciting and fresh is to simply set the right mood. Take your time, light some candles, and put on some music. Recreated whatever environment you associate with having great partnered sex for yourself. Be as sensual with yourself as you would with someone else.

4. Wear Lingerie. LaylaBird/E+/Getty Images Do you think slipping into sexy attire is just something you do with someone else? Think again. If wearing lingerie makes you feel sexy and powerful, put it on for an audience of one — you. Take a moment to consider how it feels on your skin. Spend time looking at yourself in the mirror and admiring how gorgeous and desirable you are. Then enjoy.

5. Read Some Erotica. Your brain's your most erogenous zone, so try stimulating it for a bit before getting down to business with some erotica. You can read a little beforehand, or, for a more (ahem) hands-free experience, listen to an audiobook during.