When you think of beautiful places to travel to in the summertime, you're probably hoping you can hit up a beachy spot — complete with a fresh fruit smoothie in-hand — so you can spend the whole season hanging out in your swimsuits and sunnies. That sounds like so much fun, and you should definitely do it at some point, but there are a ton of underrated summer vacation spots in the U.S. that are just as amazing and Instagrammable.

From an awesome ranching experience in Montana, to seeing the herds of wild horses at Assateague Island on Virginia and Maryland's coast, there are so many beautiful places across the country that'll make for a fun — and unexpected — summer vacay. Don't get me wrong: Relaxing by the beach is still at the very top of my to-do list for the summer, but I think that these alternative destinations should also snag some spots.

If you're like me and want to travel as much as you can throughout the summer — and the rest of the year, really — check out these stunning destinations around the country for summer vacay inspo. You just might find your new favorite place on this list, and you'll definitely leave with some epic memories and gorgeous pictures to commemorate the trip.

1. Greenough, Montana The Resort at Paws Up on YouTube Montana might not be one of the first places that comes to mind when you think of a summer getaway, but Greenough is a picturesque community that's just waiting for you to enjoy it. For accommodations, it doesn't get better than The Resort at Paws Up. The resort offers a luxe ranch experience — complete with mountain #views and horseback riding — in the most peaceful setting. From biking, to rafting, to kayaking, it's safe to say you'll never get bored here.

4. Cannon Beach, Oregon Daniel Kim Photography / Stocksy According to VisitTheOregonCoast.com, the long stretch of beaches on Oregon's coastline are free to the public. The website also states that in some places, you can even cruise on the beach in your car for a totally unique experience (although some of these places you can only do this certain times of the year). Even though Cannon Beach is a smaller city, it's bustling with activity, from cute restaurants to breweries. Make sure to visit Haystack Rock to get a glimpse of the incredible marine life in the area.