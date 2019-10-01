When To All the Boys I Loved Before premiered on Netflix last year, it instantly became a romantic comedy classic. And if there's one thing classic movies are good for, it's providing fans with endless inspiration for Halloween costumes. This year, you can celebrate your inner hopeless romantic by dressing up in one of these To All the Boys I've Loved Before Halloween 2019 costumes.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before tells the story of high school student Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) whose heartfelt letters to her crushes get mailed out to them, even though they were never meant for public viewing. In an effort to keep the chaos to a minimum, Lara Jean recruits Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) to pretend to her be her boyfriend. But before long, a real romance between them starts to bubble up. Whether or not you have your own Peter Kavinsky to dress up with in real life, To All the Boys I've Loved Before makes the perfect movie to inspire some Halloween costumes. With it's big cast of memorable characters, there are plenty of options to choose from. Plus, the upcoming sequel movies will keep Lara Jean and her friends on fans' minds for a long time. This Halloween, fall in love with one of these To All the Boys I've Loved Before costumes.

Lara Jean's Poster Look

If you want to go with the most iconic look from To All The Boys I've Loved Before, then look no further than the movie's poster. Lara Jean shows off the perfect preppy chic outfit, which can easily be replicated this Halloween. All you need are these clothes, and maybe a few love letters at hand.

Lara Jean's First Day of School Look

Netflix

All the true fans know that Lara Jean is the true fashionista at her school, and she never proved that more than with her first day school look. This costume requires just a few key items of clothing and a slicked-back ponytail. Plus, it's an excellent excuse to get a pair of fabulous heeled boots.

Kitty

Netflix

Lara Jean's sister Kitty (Anna Cathcart) is a pretty import part of the story of To All the Boys I've Loved Before since (spoiler alert!) she's the one who mails all the love letters in the first place. In addition to being a key character, Kitty also has some killer style. Throw your hair into two braids and you've got the perfect costume.

Margot

Netflix

If you're hoping to do a group costume involving all the Covey girls, then you'll also need a costume for Margot (Janel Parrish), the oldest sister. Her look is similar to her sisters' in that it's mainly comprised of adorable preppy style and braids.

Peter Kavinsky

Netflix

There are plenty of memorable Peter Kavinsky moments to choose from, but it's hard to beat the final scene when he and Lara Jean decide to give their relationship a real try. You can remember that romantic moment with Peter's casual, athletic look, straight from the lacrosse field.

Lara Jean's Contract-Writing Look

Netflix

One of this generation's greatest love stories all started with a contract between Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky. You can honor the big moment by dressing in Lara Jean's adorably pink contract-signing look.

If you go with any of these To All the Boys I've Loved Before costumes for Halloween 2019, your holiday is sure to be filled with a little romance along with the frights.