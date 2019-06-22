We live in an age where altering photos is almost a given. Whether it's a filter or a full-on Photoshop job, the pressures of social media have created a culture that has people providing a look into their lives that isn't always truthful. The Kardashians have made a business out of this. While their reality show shows the "real" day-to-day moments of their lives, their social media accounts are highly curated and feature high-quality imagery on the daily. Something that they're famously not high-quality about, however, are the edits they've been accused of making to their photos. Let's look at Khloé Kardashian, for example. The number of times Khloé Kardashian was accused of Photoshopping her pictures is high.

The thing with the Kardashians and these Photoshop accusations are that the women hardly ever respond to them. In rare cases, the sisters reply to accusations in the comments section of their posts, but that's so infrequent that fans continue to try and get their attention with these accusations. Khloé Kardashian, in a rare move, responded to one of the most recent Photoshop accusations she received.

1. Fans were convinced that this selfie was heavily altered.

Kardashian posted the above selfie of her riding in a car on April 25. People claimed that her face was clearly heavily filtered and altered. Some made comments about her skin looking different, others made comments about her eyes looking askew and further apart than what they're used to seeing.

"One thing that stands out to me is that Khloé has a mole on her face. But yet 90% of her photos have been edited to the point where her mole has completely disappeared," one Instagram user said. "It's as if she [thinks] we are dummies who can't see how unnatural her selfies are."

"Your eyes got pulled back too much," one user said. It's not clear what entirely they mean by "pulled back," but I'm assuming it means they look farther apart than usual. This is the comment Kardashian responded to.

"Now my eyes are pulled back? Lol oh man... you guys are really reaching," Kardashian said back. "But sure, whatever you want to believe. I'm good with whatever babe. Much love sent your way."

2. Another Photoshop accusation came when Kardashian posted a throwback photo from the delivery room with True Thompson.

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian posted this gem on True's first birthday on April 12.

People didn't feel that True Thompson's face was altered, but Kardashian's skin, fans argued, looked smoothed over — both on her face and neck.

The photo showed Kardashian's precious first moments with her daughter, though, so it's her prerogative how she wants to present that photo to the world.

3. Then, of course, there was this photo that made it look like she had more than 10 fingers.

Shadows or Photoshop? You tell me!

The photo was from the night Kardashian attended Diana Ross' birthday party on March 26. Despite the flack she got for the hairstyle she chose (people felt she was appropriating black culture), her hands made people scratch their heads.

When you take a closer look at the Good American creator's fingers in the photo, it definitely looks like she has extra fingers. People felt this was the work of Photoshop, but I'd actually argue this was just the result of shadows playing tricks on our eyes. To me, it looks like Kardashian had the shadows behind her upper body edited out. Based on the lighting in this photo and the way it creates shadows behind her left leg, there should be some shadows behind her upper body as well. It appears to me that some of the shadows were edited out, but not the ones behind her hands, making it look like she has extra fingers.

4. Another unforgettable Photoshop fail moment was with the promo imagery for Season 16 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The all-pink photo of Kris, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner, Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian in the Season 16 promotional photo posted in late March 2019 had people asking lots of questions, not the least of which was: Where is the lower half of Khloé's body?!

She and Kylie are sitting on a big pink cushion, and Kardashian's skirt is apparently a similar fabric, because homegirl's lower body is nowhere to be seen. It literally looks like her upper body was Photoshopped out of another photo and pasted onto the cushion of this one. It's clear that there's some kind of skirt beneath her that's laying across the cushion, but for the life of me, I cannot make out where her legs are supposed to be under that skirt. And people noticed. Oh, did they notice.

"Just a little question where is the rest of Khloé's body?" one Instagram user commented. "So from the waist down.....?" Great question! I have no idea!

5. Kardashian was in full Tristan Thompson breakup mode when she posted the photos below that were accused of being Photoshopped.

In the post from March 4, Kardashian showed off some solo shots from a shoot she, Kendall Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian did. It had post-breakup, glow-up, "Let's show this guy what he's missing" kind of vibes. Which, for the record, I am all for! You do you when it comes to feelin' yourself after a breakup! But Kardashian's solo shots definitely had people talking.

In regards to the first shot, people were arguing that Kardashian's proportions looked out of wack — namely that her head looked too big for her body. Some also said that her thighs looked too small for her body. Kardashian didn't respond to these comments.

6. There was also that weird photo where Kardashian and Thompson's hands seemed to blend together.

The above photo showed Kardashian and Thompson standing poolside, both dressed in black. This was posted in October 2017, just two months before Kardashian would confirm the rumors that she was pregnant with True.

When you look closely at the photo, Thompson's hand seems blurred out, as if it's molded together with Kardashian's. Meanwhile, some fans said Kardashian's hand seems overly long in proportion to the rest of her body.

The Kardashians rarely respond to these Photoshopping accusations. At the end of the day, though, it's their prerogative how they choose to the present themselves to the world.