Being a college senior is bittersweet and exhilarating, all at the same time. You're on the cusp of taking that next big step into the real world, but you can still enjoy all the perks of college life. And while I always thought that I couldn't wait to get the heck out of school (I crammed two majors into three and a half years.), I look back on that time of my life with so much fondness and nostalgia. I know that there are a ton of things you'll miss about college senior status that you should absolutely take advantage of while you can — so listen up, soon-to-be-graduates.

My last few semesters in college were some of the most memorable times in my life. I exponentially grew as a person, and I feel like those last few months were when I really became my true self. I loved being able to try new things, and enjoyed living in a place where I was constantly learning.

The last few months of your own college career are going to fly by within the blink of an eye. Make sure you take advantage of all of the unique college senior experiences that come your way.

1 Having Friends Just Down The Hall Erin Drago / Stocksy Something that I definitely took for granted senior year was having my friends so close. If I ever needed a safety pin, Band-Aid, or someone to check out my outfit real quick, I didn't have to go very far. Though my friends are just a quick FaceTime call away, I wish I could still just go down the hall and knock on my bestie's door to say hi.

2 Going On Spontaneous Getaways With My Friends GIC / Stocksy The beauty of college in general is that, most of the time, your commitments end when the week does, and your weekends are open for you and your crew to do something fun. When I was in college, my friends and I had weekend outings from apple orchards to Vermont road trips. It was a great way for us to relieve the stress of the school week, especially during senior year. Nowadays, weekends are a little busier, and unfortunately, my friends and I don't have as much flexibility in our schedules.

3 Being Able To Go Out In The Middle Of The Week HEX / Stocksy One of the fun parts about college — and especially as a senior — was being able to go out during the week. If a bunch of us started class later in the day (or better yet, didn't have class), we'd hang out the night before. But now, we all have commitments during the week, and I know I'm not just speaking for myself when I say that I like to be in bed by 10:30 p.m.

4 Having A Set Schedule And Routine Studio Firma / Stocksy I'm the kind of person who craves organization, structure, and routine. One of my favorite parts about school was knowing exactly where I needed to be, and when, every single day. And though I normally work out my schedule in advance, freelancing has my schedule changing every day, and no two weeks are the same. Sometimes, I miss the structure that I had in college. (I especially miss my last few semesters when I only had class three days a week!)

5 Being Able To Walk To Everything You Need Gillian Vann / Stocksy School campuses are tiny little bubbles that have everything you need. There's a nurse on campus, you can walk to a pharmacy, there are probably at least a couple convenience stores near your dorm, you have several dining hall options steps away, and you can get everything else from the school bookstore. (My dorm even supplied our toilet paper!) I miss being able to easily get to all of the things I needed without having to get in a car or hop on the subway to access.