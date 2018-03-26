Don't you just love Easter? It's officially springtime, and the weather will be warming up soon enough. The flowers are coming out of hiding, you're spending time with family and friends, and, of course, participating in all of the Easter traditions. You know what I'm talking about — decorating and dyeing the eggs, getting caught up in the big family egg hunt, making Easter baskets for your little cousins, and of course, eating Peeps candy. I know, sometimes there are just too many Peeps to eat. So, what's a gal to do? Find things to make with Peeps, of course.

You have to admit that along with the chocolate eggs, Peeps are an Easter time staple. Is it even the right time of the year if Peeps aren't being sold? No. The answer is no. And honestly, Peeps are so yummy, they deserve an invite to this upcoming Easter, and every Easter to come.

This year, why not make something sweet with your abundance of Peeps? When you're baking with the fam, it's time to start incorporating Peeps into more areas of your Easter celebration — like breakfast, drinks, and dessert. These six Peeps recipes are sugary sweet, and I promise that they'll impress your guests. Now what are you waiting for? It's time to get cookin'.

1 The Ultimate Easter "Peepshake" MyCupcakeAddiction on YouTube This colorful dessert, known adorably as the "Peepshake," looks like Easter all in one glass. I mean, how much more festive can you get? It's a bit simpler to make than it looks, and the kids will get a kick out of seeing the Peeps through the glass. All you'll need are some Peeps bunnies (duh), ice cream, white chocolate, whipped cream, whole milk, strawberry milk powder, and light corn syrup. It's seriously going to be a hit, so get ready to make a few of them!

2 Peeps Cookie Bars, For The Win POPSUGAR Food on YouTube If these Peeps cookie bars look good enough to eat, it's because they really, really are. There's a layer of funfetti cookie, a layer of white chocolate fudge, and of course, Peeps. You can't get any better than this.

3 You've Never Had S'mores Like This Delish on YouTube If you're looking for a Peeps recipe that makes life easy and oh-so-sweet, this is the one for you. It's sure it'll be a hit among guests, because who doesn't like a good s'more? No one, that's who. Seriously, this easy treat deserves a spotlight on the dessert table. And if you run out, no worries — you'll have another batch ready in the blink of any eye. Thank goodness for Peeps, chocolate chips, and graham crackers, am I right?

4 Let Them Eat (Peeps) Cake Chelsweets on YouTube Maybe you pride yourself on being a pro baker at family parties, or maybe you're just looking for a challenge. Whatever your motivations might be, it sounds like this is the Peeps-centered recipe for you. This cake is decorated with Peeps, swirls, and mini Robin eggs — but that's not all. The interior is a picture-perfect checkerboard made up of four pastel Easter colors. Think you're up for it?

5 A 21-And-Older Treat Allrecipes on YouTube Peeps are super sweet, gooey, and oh-so-vibrant. Needless to say, they're perfect for your Easter 'Gram. And what better recipe for all of the adults at Easter dinner to enjoy than this Peeps-infused vodka? This cocktail is easier to tackle than your go-to drink recipe, and it's a lot more fun. Cheers!