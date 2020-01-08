Things have slowed down in the bedroom. Total bummer. Sure, you probably knew that was inevitable, since it's totally common for some of the sexy spice to get a bit more mild as time goes on. At first, passion was effortless, but now keeping the heat dialed up takes a bit more work. If that sounds exhausting, then here's some good news: It turns out there are plenty of simple things you can do to spice up your sex life that aren’t so difficult after all. "There's always room to spice up one's sex life even with little changes, it just take a little creativity and team work," Dr. Dawn Michael, relationship expert and certified clinical sexologist, tells Elite Daily.

That's certainly reassuring, especially if your busy lives make the idea of putting in a ton of effort to keep your sex life going strong seems daunting. But you may be wondering how you can put this into practice with the lowest amount of effort, but with maximum results. According to sex and intimacy coach Irene Fehr, the key is to change the way you approach spicing things up completely. "Here's the thing about keeping it spicy in the bedroom. It’s not about toys or positions. It’s not about looking sexy or even feeling sexy. It’s not even about what you do in sex," Fehr tells Elite Daily. Instead, she says the key is to focus on building and maintaining your romantic connection, and being present, and the rest will follow. "There are only so many ways you can twist your body into a pretzel to create an exciting new position, and only so many games you can play to spice it up. If you’re chasing things outside of yourselves, you will be forever chasing them to no satisfaction," she explains. With that in mind, here's how the experts say to focus on your connection and fire up your passion in the bedroom, all with small, easy to achieve changes.

1. Slow It Down. Cecilie_Arcurs/E+/Getty Images Life gets busy, but it might be time to slow things down while you’re, well, getting busy, says Fehr. “Slow down your touch tenfold and see what happens. We often go fast to get to the goal, in the process killing the connection and passion. This works because, when we slow down, we can reestablish connection and infuse more passion into sex,” she explains “That presence and connection can turn up the heat and passion by a thousand degrees.”

2. Allow Yourself To Be More Vulnerable. If you've been holding back in the bedroom because of fear or embarrassment, Fehr says it's time to let that go and just be present. “Get vulnerable with each other where you’ve been holding back, like doing something that you’ve been wanting to do with your partner (or to them),” she suggests. “This works because it reintroduces vulnerability and openness into the relationship and builds connection and desire,” she says. “It takes tiny moments of risking vulnerability to create big sparks in passion.”

3. Take Turns Being In Control. An easy way to switch things up and add some more excitement and passion, says Dr. Michael, is to try alternating who's in control in the bedroom. “Take turns leading and following,” she suggests. “It can be as simple as telling the other person what you want them to do with you sexually when it's your turn and then when it's their turn they can do the same. This also takes the pressure off of a sex life where one person's always leading and the other person's always following,” she explains.

4. Add A Little Sexy Talk To Your Love Sesh. Hirurg/E+/Getty Images Adding a a touch of sexy talk is one of the the simplest and lowest effort ways to spice up sex your sex life, says Dr. Michael. “Tell them that you want them to do, or wear, or a new position — or simply that you desire them,” she advises. If you’re not sure what to say, Fehr suggests talking about what you enjoy in the bedroom. “Talking about and imagining what feels good to you in sex is a major aphrodisiac. Share what you like about each other’s touch, how it leaves you feeling, and what you want more of,” she says. “Do this outside the bedroom, as part of building up sexual tension and flirting. Do this genuinely and avoid sharing for performance.”

5. Switch Up Your Usual Schedule. Something as simple as changing when you have sex can add some variety and spice to your sex life, according to Dr. Michael. “Change the time of day that you normally have sex. If you do it in the morning, try it in the afternoon or the evening," she suggests. "There was a song made about afternoon delight, and if you can get away in the afternoon and have a midday romp, it can be very delightful.”