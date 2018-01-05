6 Texts To Send Your Hookup When You Haven’t Seen Each Other In A While

We've all been there. It's just after 10 p.m. on a Friday. You just finished a jaunt with your friends — or worse, a bad Tinder date — and you're left craving a sexy rendezvous. Drafting a few dirty texts to send your hookup that you haven't seen in a while is a great way to see who from your little black book would be DTF. Don't feel desperate, because there is absolutely nothing wrong with making an effort to reconnect with a hookup buddy that you genuinely liked, especially if your encounters were particularly memorable.

The thing is, when sending sexually charged messages to someone you don't keep in touch with all that often, there's always the possibility that their relationship status (or hookup status) has changed. So, before pulling the trigger, I always ask myself, "Will I be upset if I don't get a response?" If the answer is no, then, hell, send as many as you want.

Now, different flames may call for different approaches. Depending on just how long ago you last spoke and how often you typically see each other, your texts may vary from person to person. But don't let that stand in the way of summoning ghosts of booty calls past. Here are some sexy texts to send to old hookups.

1. "Hey there, you crossed my mind and now I'm a bit distracted. We should grab a drink sometime ;)"

This is the perfect text to send to someone you had an ongoing casual relationship with, whose company you actually enjoyed. Although some may disagree, I'm a pretty big fan of cutting right to the chase. If you just want to reconnect with an old hookup for some fun, then the stakes shouldn't be very high. Instead of spending two days innocently texting, only to find out that they are no longer single or aren't really interested anymore, this text yields much quicker results. If you don't hear back, they aren't interested. And if they are, they'll suggest meeting up within the next few days.

2. "Was that you I just saw at [fill in the blank]? I've never been so hot for someone wearing green Crocs before."

If your old booty call had a good sense of humor, then it's usually never a bad idea to reach out with something that will make them chuckle. Considering this text isn't the most direct, it may take a few exchanges to solidify a hookup. But on the flip side, this is a much easier text to send if you really aren't sure if they would be down to bone, and you want to be able to pretend like you were just being friendly if they don't take the bait.

3. "Hey, long time, no see! I'm in your hood and thought I'd see if you were up for a little [insert sexy emoji cluster here]."

This is a good message to send when your night is coming to an end, and you reallywant to seal the deal. But don't let it take too much wind out of your sails if you don't hear back right away. They may be tied up at the moment, but this could lay the groundwork for a hookup in the near future.

4. "Just came across some pretty hot photos I hadn't seen in a while. Would love to get my hands on the real thing ;)"

Assuming this isn't your first rodeo, you probably already know that if your goal is solely to get your grind on ASAP, then you might need to message a couple of people. If your hookup sent you some sexy photos in the past, then this should be just the thing to jog their memory.

5. "Hey, hope you're doing well! If you're around this weekend, maybe we could meet up for a little nightcap."

OK, OK, so "nightcap" might be laying it on a bit thick, but hey... I pretty much only use that word when I want to feel more like a seductive "adult" than a 20-something horn dog.

6. "Hey, haven't heard from you in a while. Just finished dinner and was craving some dessert ;)"

This is my personal fave. It's flirty, direct, and acknowledges the fact that you've been off of one another's radar for a while. It comes off as interested, but not too thirsty — just DTF.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!