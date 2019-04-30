Spring has officially sprung! You know what that means? Sweaty season is just around the corner. At the risk of sounding pessimistic, spring is the best time to enjoy the weather without have to sweat through your cute date outfit. So, to take advantage of the greenery coming in all around you, it's time to get outside and go on your next date night. Need weather appropriate plans? Check out these creative spring outdoor date ideas!

Date night can be a really fun way to take a break from your busy lives and spend some one-on-one time with each other. While date night in and of itself is an exercise in QT and appreciation for each other, it's not immune to growing stagnant or repetitive. This is especially true during the winter months when your options for activities become increasingly limited.

That's all the more reason to rejoice for spring time, when you can finally venture outside! It can be easy to rely on the usual dinner date as a staple, but with a little bit of creativity and research, you can find an incredibly fun date that engages both of your interests. The best part of spring, IMHO, is the undeniable presence of growth all around you. So, incorporate that idea into your planning and you can't go wrong!

For more ideas on how to do this, check out the following outdoor spring date ideas that will leave you feeling sprung for *nature.*

Go pick out some plants together. Stocksy/Lauren Lu Wherever you live, there is likely a greenhouse, plant store, or even a plant truck (like this one) somewhere nearby. Plan a time with bae to head over to you local plant store and pick out some new green babies for your shelf or kitchen. Nothing brightens up a room like the green of a plant, and it can be a sweet little reminder of the nice day you had with you sweetheart. You could even name each other's plants or pick plants out for each other. If you want to take it a step further, you could look up gardening classes. This can be great for those who don't feel super confident in their green thumbs, because there's a ton to learn about the proper care of different kinds of plants.

Go on a picnic with another couple. stocksy/ Ivan Gener Nothing rings in the start of spring like a full-blown picnic on a sunny day. I am of the opinion that picnics are far better enjoyed with company. For a spring date idea, consider texting your fave couple and planning a double date in a park nearest to the both of you. This way, everyone can plan to bring snacks, blankets, and maybe a frisbee or kite. You'll likely feel super refreshed sitting in the sun with bae, chatting with friends, and eating some great springtime snacks.

Get brunch and then have a nice walk in the park. Stocksy/ GIC When it comes to figuring out a creative spring date, sometimes the simplest of ideas can be the best and most rejuvenating. Consider brushing the dust off of your favorite spring dress and heading out to brunch. Afterwards, you can plan to walk around in the park. The best of both worlds: eating great food and getting your steps in. You could even bring a blanket and lounge around for a while.

Go to the farmer's market near you and make a meal from your haul. Stocksy/ trinnette reed If you and your sweetheart are really attached to dinner dates, you're in luck. Spring is an amazing time to check out your local farmer's market and see what's in season. According to the USDA, apples, apricots, asparagus, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, lettuce, rhubarb, strawberries, swiss chard, turnips, pineapples, kiwi and so much more are all in full bloom each spring. You can research a particularly great recipe, then head over to the farmer's market with a basket and pick out your ingredients. This great date will sprawl into the afternoon and evening as you wander home (maybe with iced coffees) and start cooking dinner!

Break out the bikes for the first time this year. Stocksy/ Rob One of the best parts of the changing seasons is the first time you get to dust off those things you haven't used in months. For a date that is more on-the-go, consider breaking out your bikes or renting a pair, then hitting your local park. You can pack a lunch to take with you on this bike ride, and if you live near some bike trails, go for a more rigorous journey. There's no better feeling than stumbling up to an ice cream place with sore legs after biking miles for that scoop (or three) of rocky road.