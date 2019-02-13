Bye, bye chunky boots and thick wool socks, warmer days will be shining down upon us soon, bringing with them a much lighter and brighter arsenal of footwear. Get a head start on your seasonal shopping by getting to know the biggest spring 2019 shoe trends, which are the opposite of stuffy and boring. Toes, it's almost time to say hello to the world once more, so bring on the playful sandals and bi-weekly pedicures.

Shoes are hands down some of the best investments as far as accessories go. Get yourself a few standout pairs of kicks and you've basically got ace personal style in the palm of your hand. Isn't it true that if you see someone wearing sandals or sneakers that are full of personality and deviate from the standard Birkenstock or Stan Smith they register as looking cool AF, even if the rest of their outfit is simple and monotone? Bags and shoes are where it's at in terms of effortless cool and this season's footwear will give you a plethora of extra fun new wardrobe staples to choose from. From dressy heels to casual sandals, these are the trends that will define spring style.

Saucy Toe Straps

Say goodbye to sandals with run-of-the-mill straps and instead welcome those into your life featuring more creative designs. Styles featuring straps that wrap around the big toe or zig-zag across the top of feet are giving sandals a major refresh, as championed on the spring runways of Prabal Gurung, Dries Van Noten, and Sonia Rykiel.

Pumped Up Florals

Versace, Elie Saab, and Zimmerman all agreed that it was time for shoes to get an extra festive makeover for spring via punchy floral prints that would put any '70s dress to shame. If you love color and playing with patterns, this trend is definitely for you.

Beyond The Sea

Beachy style is no longer reserved for vacations. Altuzarra, Pyer Moss, and Michael Kors all brought part of the ocean to the runway via shoes embellished with seashells, starfish, and more. If you've got a collection of shells from past travels, it might be time to pull them out of storage and get crafty.

Light As A Feather

Beautiful, delicate feathers in a rainbow of hues adorned heels and sandals at Simone Rocha, Dries Van Noten, and Valentino, making for what is arguably spring's airiest footwear trend. It's perfect for any weddings or parties you might have coming up and is the perfect example of a statement shoe that will totally make a look.

Heel Yes!

Art nerds, where you at? Shoes featuring heels that look like miniature sculptures walked the runways of Chloe, Balmain, and Emporio Armani, looking like straight masterpieces. (Stylin', wilin', livin' it up in the city—woo!)

Pavé The Way

Not for the faint of feet, this trend is defined by an eyeful of shine—on heels, straps, toes and the like. Burberry, Balmain, Christopher Kane, and more sent crystal encrusted shoes of all types down their runways for spring, adding some shine to an already bright season.

Happy feet ahead.