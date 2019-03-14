6 Simple Acts Of Kindness You Can Do Every Day That'll Put Positive Vibes Out Into The Universe

Sometimes, it can be difficult to feel like you're making a positive impact in the world. You're only one person, after all — right? Ditch that mindset, because there are simple acts of kindness you can do every day that will make someone else's day. Something seemingly as small as holding the door open or helping someone with their groceries can make them smile and put a ton of positivity out into the universe.

You don't have to do something elaborate in order to make someone else's day. Little acts of kindness can add up to something much bigger, and doing tiny, positive things on the regular may encourage others to do the same.

I'm a firm believer in the universe returning whatever kind of energy you put out into the world. So if you do random acts of kindness, you might be paid back in good karma at some point in the future. (Of course, that shouldn't be the motivating factor behind doing something kind — you should want to do it in order to help someone else out.)

Knowing that you played a small, but instrumental, part in making someone else's day a little brighter is such an incredible feeling. Here are a few little things that you can do every day to make the world a better place.

1 Hold The Door Open For People Raymond Forbes LLC / Stocksy This may seem like the simplest act, but it's an easy way to do something really nice for people throughout the day. It can make life a little easier for the person who's carrying a big box and going through the doorway after you.

2 Offer To Help Someone Out With Their Bags Sean Locke / Stocksy If you see someone who's struggling to carry their groceries up the long staircase in an apartment building, or a solo traveler who's having trouble getting their giant suitcase onto the subway, offer to lend them a helping hand. Your kind gesture will certainly go a long way.

3 Volunteer At A Food Bank Or Animal Shelter Laura Stolfi / Stocksy While it may be difficult to volunteer every single day, make an effort to set aside some of your time at least once or twice a month. Food banks, animal shelters, and religious organizations can always use extra hands. A few hours of your time can make a major difference for a lot of people and some pretty sweet animals.

4 Offer To Pick Something Up For Your Roomie When You Go To The Store Viktor Solomin / Stocksy Heading to your favorite café to pick up your mid-afternoon coffee? See if your roomie wants one, too. It's a couple of extra bucks to make their day a little perkier, and they'll be happy to return the favor the next time they do the same.

5 Leave Some Change In A Vending Machine Or Parking Meter Victor Deschamps / Stocksy Isn't it a nice surprise when you pull up to a parking meter to see that there's still an hour left on the clock, or see that someone left a couple of quarters in the change drawer of a vending machine? If you have a few cents to spare, leave a little surprise for the person coming after you. They won't know who to thank, but even little things like that could make their day.