Navigating the ever-expanding list of dating apps in search of your perfect partner can get real tired, real fast. If all the swiping has left you feeling drained and discouraged, you're not alone. Utilizing self-care tips for dating app burnout is a necessary part of staying grounded while living the #singlelife. According to Julie Spira, online dating expert and author of Love in the Age of Trump: How Politics is Polarizing Relationships, dating fatigue is a very real issue that many single people experience.

"When fatigue sets in, it’s a good idea to take a break," Spira previously told Elite Daily. "Whether you set a defined time of three to five days, or just decide to take a walk or a hike to clear your head, pushing the pause button on dating will give you a fresh look at the process. Plus, new people will become single while you’re out-and-about on your brief dating hiatus." Dating can easily start to feel like a marathon, but it's important that you don't let it eat up all of your free time.

Jenna Birch, strategic advisor for Plum dating app, previously told Elite Daily that focusing an excessive amount of energy on finding a partner isn't a sustainable approach. "It's not a test or a race to see how fast you can find a new flame," said Birch. "You can go on a dating hiatus, and just focus on yourself. Constantly scanning rooms and browsing apps for new dating prospects can make single life less fun." If you think you might be experiencing dating app fatigue, here are some ways you can practice self-care.

1. Delete The Apps. When dating around is no longer bringing you joy, it may be time to delete the apps while you regroup. If you're just planning on taking a short break, deactivating your account instead of permanently deleting it is a great way to give yourself some breathing room.

2. Spend Time Wth Your Friends Actively dating can be a very time-consuming process. After taking a step back, you might be surprised by how much free time you have. This is the perfect opportunity to make bonding with friends or family a priority.

3. Take Yourself On A Date Shutterstock Just because you aren't in a relationship doesn't mean you can't have fun. Don't be afraid to take yourself out for drinks, dinner, or an event. If sitting alone feels awkward, considering bringing headphones and listening to an audiobook or podcast. A solo experience can be a satisfying way to reconnect with yourself.

4. Explore New Hobbies. Stepping out of the dating pool also means you'll have plenty of time to try out new hobbies. Now's the time to take that sketching class, or start learning a new language.

5. Learn To Be Alone. Sometimes, chasing a relationship can feel like the only productive way to avoid feeling alone. Unfortunately, whether you're single or in a relationship, feeling lonely from time to time is a normal part of life. Learning to fully embrace who you are and valuing alone time is an important life lesson that can happen while on a dating hiatus.