Do you remember what last fall felt like just before Stranger Things Season 2 started streaming? The anticipation reached a fever pitch, fans had nine hours of never-before-seen TV ahead of them, and the fate of Eleven, Mike, and company was relatively unknown. Now, months later, with the last chapter of the show behind us and what seems like ages to go until its return, you might want to tap into something new. If you're missing that Stranger Things feeling and hoping for sci-fi shows on Netflix to fill the void, you're in luck.

“I mean, one of the things that’s annoying for fans is that it takes us a long time to do them,” David Harbour told Variety regarding when Stranger Things fans should expect a third season. “Like, you probably won’t get [Season 3] until sometime in 2019. But also part of the thing is, like any good thing, they need time. And those guys work so hard. I mean, they just sit in their apartment and write for 12, 14 hours a day.”

We get it. It's difficult to make a show like Stranger Things, and nobody wants greatness rushed. But it's going to be OK, guys. Here are six sci-fi TV shows you should probably watch while you wait for the Netflix fan-favorite to return.

1 The OA Giphy The OA is strange, surreal, and features an bizarre take on a powerful type of interpretive dance. Brit Marling's tale of a blind woman who goes missing under mysterious circumstances and is found seven years later with re-gained sight is an ambitious rollercoaster ride of thrills, chills, and dreamy moments. The story is unlike any other, so get ready to get hooked right away.

2 Black Mirror Giphy This creepy anthology is not for the faint of heart — especially those who are paranoid about their devices. Black Mirror explores the perils and pitfalls of technology and the world's obsession with it. The episodes range from the absurd to the terrifying to the magical. You'll never scroll through social media idly again. OK, you probably will, like, five seconds later, but you'll know better.

3 The Twilight Zone Giphy This is the sci-fi masterpiece that started it all. As soon as you hear Rod Serling's knowing voice and that ominous theme song, you know you're in for an eerie treat. This show has got it all: dystopian futures, alien invasions, mean-talking dolls, menacing ventriloquist dummies. It's a weird world out there and it just reminds you of all the sinister possibilities — even if some of them feel like they could never, ever take place.

4 Altered Carbon Giphy If TV has anything to do with it, the future looks crazy AF. Altered Carbon jumps 350 years from now, a time where memory and consciousness is stored digitally in the spine, which also means your existence can be downloaded into another body. If you like murder mysteries and futuristic sci-fi action, this layered labyrinth of a series is likely your speed.

5 The 100 Giphy Teens struggling to survive in a post-apocalyptic civilization? It's a simple synopsis, but the riveting series is about to enter its fifth season. Catch up before it's too late...