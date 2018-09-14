All three experts recommend bringing your own protection with you on a night out. O'Reilly says, "Avoid carrying condoms in warm places like a glove compartment or in your wallet in your back pocket where you might sit on them." Warmth and pressure put your condoms at risk of being damaged, making them less effective. "Instead, put them in your bag, purse or jacket pocket," O'Reilly explains, and make sure that they are not past their expiration date. If you don't need condoms that go over a penis, bring dental dams or finger condoms. You can also make your own latex dental dam by cutting the top of a condom off and cutting down the side. The internal condom FC2, also known as a female condom, can be inserted into the body prior to leaving the house.

When used properly, condoms are effective at preventing pregnancy 98 percent of the time, Planned Parenthood says. They also lower the risk of sexually transmitted infections. Condoms that go over the penis are the most commonly used protection method for penetrative sex, but one should also consider using protection for oral sex. According to O'Reilly, "The risk of STIs associated with oral sex varies according to several factors including (but not limited to), open cuts in the mouth, open sores, immunity, fluids in the region and the specific STI itself. For example, the CDC reports that there is little to no risk of getting or transmitting HIV from oral sex, but other STIs like herpes (HSV) and hepatitis can be transmitted via oral sex."

When hooking up with a partner at a party, where you don't necessarily know each other and their status, using protection during oral sex can ensure you have a lower risk of getting an STI. Consider purchasing flavored condoms, lube or dental dams if the texture or taste of latex is a deterrent for you.