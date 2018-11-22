Getting lost in a book and diving into a captivating narrative is truly one of my favorite things to do and a great way to connect with your own emotions and imagination. And the fall is a great time to wrap up in a cozy blanket, light a yummy scented candle, and open a book. (May I also suggest you turn your phone off? Like off-off?) If this sounds good to you and you're in the market for a new book, check out these perfect romance novels to read in fall 2018.

If the romance genre conjures images of bodice-ripping and unrequited pining, you might think — meh. And I'd be right there with you! That's why the books on this list have a healthy dose of humor to help you wash down the sugary sweetness of romance. While 2018 seems to have absolutely flown by, you might've spent a good portion of your available brain space on the news and absorbing current events, and might've missed a few really wonderful books. Whether you're living a real-life romantic novel, or living vicariously through the characters on the page, you're sure to be swept off your feet by these books. So go ahead, put down Twitter, and dive in!

The Proposal by Jasmine Gillory (Oct. 30, 2018) The Proposal $12 $0 Amazon When writer Nikole Paterson goes to a Dodgers game with her actor boyfriend of five months, she expected to have a good time, not a public proposal in front of thousands of screaming fans. Nikole knows it's not right and says no... Also at the game is Carlos Ibarra, who comes to Nik's rescue and rushes her away from the camera crew and the booing crowds. When the video goes viral and Nik's is attacked on social media, she leans on Carlos for support. The two form a friendship which quickly turns into a passionate rebound, and Nik assumes that a handsome doctor like Carlos isn't looking for anything serious. But when their glorified hookups start breaking the rules, one of them has to be smart enough to put on the brakes…

The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang (June 15, 2018) The Kiss Quotient $10.40 Amazon Stella Lane thinks math is the only thing that makes sense in the entire world. In fact, she's created a career out of generating algorithms to predict customer purchases, which means she has all the money she could ever spend, but zero life experience. Stella has Asperger's and the thought of French kissing someone makes her queasy. In her practical way, she needs professional help and hires escort Michael Phan to teach her everything she needs to know. Before long, Stella not only learns to like Michael's kisses, but starts to fall for all the other things he's making her feel. Their logistical arrangement starts making a strange kind of sense, and Stella begins to believe that love just might be logical after all.

Playing With Matches by Hannah Orenstein (June 26, 2018) Playing With Matches $10.87 Amazon Sasha Goldberg has a journalism degree from NYU, an apartment with her best friend Caroline, and a banker boyfriend Jonathan who's glued to his Blackberry instead of her. Unable to find a job, she uses her family's darkest secret to land a job as a matchmaker at the dating service Bliss. Although she's fairly inexperienced, she's passionate about her new career, and works diligently to help her eccentric and elite clients find The One. After all, she found Jonathan! But when he betrays her, she spirals and rebounds with a writer who is majorly off-limits, since Sasha previously set him up with one of her clients. Playing With Matches is a hilarious and humorous look at the modern dating world and how a young woman tries to find her place in our swipe-heavy society.

When Katie Met Cassidy by Camille Perri (June 19, 2018) When Katie Met Cassidy $16.18 Amazon Set in New York City, Katie Daniels, a traditional Kentucky transplant, has just been dumped by her fiancé. Disillusioned, she finds herself across a negotiating table from native New Yorker Cassidy Price, a sexy, self-assured woman in a power suit. At first they're the odd couple, but soon they form a connection will make them question what they thought they knew about sex, love, and themselves. When Katie Met Cassidy is a romantic comedy that considers gender, sexuality, and realizing what truly makes us happy.

Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine: A Novel by Gail Honeyman (June 5, 2018) Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine: A Novel $9.60 Amazon Eleanor Oliphant is matter-of-fact, abrupt, and disdains social norms. She carefully structures her life to avoid unnecessary social interactions and sticks to pizza, vodka, and phones calls home to her mother. All is just find in her world, until she meets Raymond, the bumbling and deeply unhygienic IT guy from work. Together, they help rescue Sammy, an elderly gentleman who has fallen on the sidewalk, and the three form a strange type of family, inadvertently rescuing themselves from their own lonely lives. Within this newfound dynamic, Raymond's big heart helps Eleanor repair her own deeply damaged one. Eleanor is a deadpan, witty, and unique heroine who embarks on a journey to discover her own happiness.