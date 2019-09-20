If your Instagram feed looks anything like mine, you may be getting swarmed by people's "omg, just got engaged" posts. We, as a society, are always talking about people accepting proposals. So much so that we forget to remember saying 'no' is also an option. There are plenty of totally valid reasons to reject a proposal and, in a recent Reddit AskWomen thread, ladies who have actually rejected proposals, themselves, shared the reasons they would reject a proposal. And every single one of them is totally valid.

Actually, before we dive into their reasons, let me make one thing super, extra, crystal clear: Every reason to say "no" is a perfectly valid reason. In fact, you could say "no" for no particular reason at all. Maybe you just had a feeling you don't want to say yes. That's enough of a reason to say no. It really is! So, while all of these reasons are totally valid, do yourself a favor and keep in mind that they're just six out of an infinite number of perfectly reasonable and valid excuses not to marry someone. It's as simple as that.

OK, now that we got that spiel out of the way, it's time to dive into the six most common reasons to reject a proposal, according to ladies on Reddit.

You Never Talked About Marriage Before If it was a surprise and we’ve never even talked marriage or engagement. Or a public proposal, that’s like a nightmare for me. — youmewlingquim If we didn’t talk about it beforehand. Even if I would have said yes, I need some time to process the idea. If you spring it on me, I’m going to freak out and have a breakdown in that moment, and possibly take off running. — Confetticandi If we hadn't previously talked about getting engaged it's probably too soon and I'd feel disrespected. If we hadn't lived together minimum 6 months, 12-18+ months would be better. — wobblebase If we were not on the same page and didn't even talk about marriage/getting married/timelines for marriage — elliefunt

You Don't Want To Spend The Rest Of Your Life With Them Not being the one I want to spend my life with. Not being financially stable. — LittleLady321 not financially stable, if i haven’t gotten to know them for a long time, or if i personally just don’t see them as a lifetime partner — queenthaisha

You Didn't Feel Like It Was Romantic Enough I kinda wanted to say no to my fiancé because I wanted a meaningful sentimental proposal. I’m a big romcom fan I didn’t want like a public one or anything but like a real down on one knee sugarsodasofa you changed my life can’t live without you I love you blahblah marry me please thing. He just asked me in the car. We’d of course discussed marriage beforehand and we knew it was in the cards for both of us down the line. So idk be aware of what your SO expects from a proposal? Some people do just want a spontaneous like I ducking love you marry me? — sugarsodasofa Shutterstock

You Don't Believe In Marriage Just the proposal in general. I don't want to get married. — childfree_IPA Lack of interest in marriage, whether to that person specifically or marriage in general. — ConnieC60 Not wanting to marry the person or get married in general. Not a brain buster. — mytrustythrowaway458 I would say no always. Personally I don't think marriage is relevant, and am lucky enough to have found someone who feels the same. — banananapixel

You Were Embarrassed By The Public Proposal I don't know if this even counts, but if I was proposed to in public (even in front of family/friends) I'd say yes due to the sheer amount of pressure I'd feel but I wouldn't be one bit happy and knowing me, just a public proposal alone, would make me break things off — ojandephedrine