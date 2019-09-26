The fall season is in full swing, and I've been making the most of it by enjoying plenty of seasonal festivities. Of course, the quickest way to celebrate the changing colors of fall is to indulge in all the limited-edition food and drinks. Ever since Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte was released in August, I've been constantly on the hunt for more pumpkin-flavored products. Luckily, there's plenty I've discovered, and you can now satisfy your daily pumpkin spice latte fix from the comfort of your own home. These 6 pumpkin-flavored coffee creamers for fall 2019 will be staples in your kitchen, because you never know when you'll need that PSL fix.

One of the most buzzed about pumpkin-flavored coffee creamers this year is from Starbucks. The announcement about the Pumpkin Spice Latte Creamer came a few weeks after they unveiled a new line of speciality latte-inspired creamers, including Caramel Macchiato, the White Chocolate Mocha, and Cinnamon Dolce Latte. According to the coffee company, the new Pumpkin Spice Latte Creamer is inspired by the popular Pumpkin Spice Latte. It sounds like fans are just loving at-home coffee products inspired by the Pumpkin Spice Latte, which totally makes sense since brewing your own cup of joe is a great cost-saving measure. Especially since Starbucks also released Pumpkin Spice K-Cups this year, making coffee at home has seriously become easier than ever. Just pop in your K-Cup to your Keurig and you'll get a coffee brew that evokes pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Top it off with your Pumpkin Spice Creamer and voila, it's the complete Pumpkin Spice Latte experience at home.

Even though Starbucks has such a stronghold on pumpkin spice-flavored drinks, it's good to know that there are plenty of other options on the market for coffee creamers this season. If you're a vegan or just prefer a non-dairy diet, you can opt for an almond milk or dairy-fee creamer. Before narrowing down your fall shopping list, check out these popular coffee creamers for 2019.

1. Coffee Mate Pumpkin Spice Flavor Coffee Creamer

Coffee Mate Pumpkin Spice flavor coffee creamer has a spicy pumpkin flavor that's lightly sweetened. It's lactose-free, and, per its description on the Target website, it "transforms your coffee into creamy deliciousness."

2. International Delight Pumpkin Pie Spice Coffee Creamer

The International Delight Coffee Creamer is a blend of the flavors of pumpkin and spice, per the brand, and they call it a "fall-a-bration" of flavors. A PSL and a pun? Sign me up.

3. Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Almondmilk Creamer

Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice creamer is made from real pumpkin puree and real spices. Using real almond and coconut cream, the creamer gives a rich depth and taste without using dairy.

4. Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Creamer

The new coffee creamer flavor at Starbucks features pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg, and per its description on the Target website, it's great in hot or cold drinks. So, your iced PSL habit doesn't have to end in the fall.

5. Coffee Mate Natural Bliss Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer

Natural Bliss Pumpkin Spice flavor coffee creamer is made from real milk and cream, blended with spices and real pumpkin. IDK about you, but it sounds like all the flavors of the season are there.

6. Silk Pumpkin Spice Almond Creamer

This dairy-free sip boasts a nutty flavor thanks to the almond milk, and the seasonal tilt comes from the pumpkin flavor.

Whether you're looking for a non-dairy or dairy option, it's good to know about the quality offering of pumpkin spice-flavored creamers on the market. In no time, you'll be celebrating the cozy fall season with a warm cup of pumpkin-flavored coffee. And if you're going all out, a dollop of whipped cream on top is always a good idea.