For anyone who isn't familiar with the hit teen drama Pretty Little Liars, do yourself a favor and binge-watch it with haste, because the tea is hot. Sex, betrayal, and the most intense high-school drama mystery — what's not to love? At face value, the hottest Pretty Little Liars sex scenes might seem reminiscent of any other teenage drama's, but the underlying tension of the plot paired with the outlandish elements of the storyline come together to create a fan-fictionesque look at high-schoolers who are almost always up to no good.

Let's be real, when it comes to TV shows that fall under the category of "guilty pleasure", few things are as rewarding as on-screen hookup scenes that are both shocking and hot. Where Pretty Little Liars hit the mark, is that it was able to make us 'ship characters so badly, that it was incredibly satisfying when they finally did the deed. Toss in the suspenseful, murder-mystery nature of the show, and its bizarre twists and turns, and you've got a hit on your hands. Whether you watched religiously every week when it was on air, or you're tuning in for the first time now, here is a rundown of the best hookup scenes Pretty Little Liars has to offer.

1 Aria And Ezra PrettyLittleLiars215 on YouTube Since the show began, the hookups between Aria and Ezra have always been crowd-pleasers. IMHO, their first meeting is by far the juiciest. Forget for one sec that PLL was a TV show and not real life — just imagine how off-the-walls it would be to meet a hottie at a college bar while you're still in high school and have a spicy bathroom romp, only to discover the next day that, surprise!, they're your teacher. But of course, this is a TV show and not real life. It's also important to acknowledge that Aria was def being shady by misrepresenting her age and pretending she was old enough to be hooking up with a grown man. Needless to say, there's no universe in which Ezra would have thought that Aria was going to be his student, and hopefully, even less of an idea that their hookup was illegal AF. IRL, this would've been very wrong for a plethora of moral and legal reasons, but on TV, it certainly makes for some interesting teen fodder.

2 Hanna and Caleb Naley Haleb on YouTube Sure, the scene where Hanna loses her virginity to Caleb in a tent is good, but their make-up sex in Season 6, Episode 6, "No Stone Unturned", is even more fire. As a refresher, Haleb had been going through a rough patch — mainly because Hanna was working through some stuff and Caleb wasn't treating her like an equal. Their hookup unfolds after Caleb gets some advice from Hanna's mom and decides to show up unannounced so he and Hanna can talk. Before you know it, they're sexing each other up like there's no tomorrow. Sadly, yet again, ABC kept the two from getting too carried away. But, it wasn't too hard to imagine what happened next.

3 Spencer And Caleb Pretty Little Liars on YouTube Just when we all thought things couldn't get any more sus, Season 6, Episode 13, "The Gloves Are On", proved that they totally could. To say that Spencer and Caleb weren't the strongest couple is probably an understatement, especially considering Caleb's history with Hanna. Everyone knows that hooking up with your BFF's ex is usually a very bad idea. And while some might argue that Hanna giving them the green light makes everything between Spaleb all fine and dandy, I beg to differ. That said, their first on-screen hookup did not disappoint. There's definitely something extra hot that makes a ~forbidden~ love scene extra fun to watch. And shout-out to the very dramatic rendition of "Ring of Fire", which was the icing on the cake.

4 Emily and Alison socfon7 on YouTube The Emison sex scene in Season 7, Episode 18, "Choose Or Lose", is notable for several reasons. First off, major props to Alison for planning such a romantic surprise. Seriously girl, you nailed it. The electric connection between these two has been undeniable since day one. Emily has always loved Allison, even though Allison toyed with her and led her on for so many years. Their relationship finally coming together was the most satisfying. And considering the fact that this 'ship took a while to finally become official, this sensual moment they share at the kissing rock felt so deep. My only complaint is that it could have been way longer. Come on ABC, give the people what they want!

5 Spencer and Toby Mr2011Tv on YouTube Remember that time Spencer showed up at Toby's hotel room and delivered the very scandalous, "Coffee, at this hour? You'll be up all night," line before initiating an incredibly juicy hookup? I sure do, and I also remember legit yelping out loud when he pinned her to the door in a kiss. Season 7, Episode 20, "Till Death Do Us Part", was hands down one of the sexiest sex scenes on the show. Mainly because Spencer can't resist pouncing — and nothing's hotter than a woman who knows what she wants. Plus, who doesn't love hotel sex?