6 Last-Minute Things To Do On Valentine's Day If You're Single & With Your Girls
For all of my fellow single ladies out there — we have zero pressure to come up with an elaborate plan for Valentine's Day. Although, we're still down to celebrate the holiday with our single gals, because it is all about love, after all, and our squad provides plenty of that. We can relax and have a fun night with our favorite humans without having to stress about the right outfit or coordinating lip gloss. However, no stress can mean putting off planning our Valentine's Day until the very last minute. That's why last-minute things to do on Valentine's day are always such a blessing.
When you and your friends realize it's almost Feb. 14 and you haven't planned anything yet, there's really no need to panic. You don't even have to put together a Valentine's Day rager for all of the single peeps in your life. Don't go down the route of the same old dinner and a movie situation, either. It's time to think outside the box with your last-minute Valentine's Day plans, ladies, and I've come up with six activities you'll love. It will surely be a night to remember.
Who needs a bae when you have an entire squad you love? Tell Cupid he's invited to join, but only if he leaves his arrows at home. We're celebrating just us this year, and we cannot wait.
1Hit Up Live Band Karaoke
Karaoke is always a fun idea for you and your girls to do last-minute on Valentine's Day. Find a place that's BYOB and rent out a room so you can sing Spice Girls and Cardi B all night long. Although, I will say, you have not lived until you've done live band karaoke. You really have the opportunity to take center stage and let your inner rockstar shine when you have the support of an entire band behind you.
Sid Gold's Request Room in New York City has live piano karaoke, and Reggies in Chicago is hosting live band karaoke on Valentine's Day.
2Host A "Make Your Own Dessert Pizza" Party
A pizza party is always fun for a girls' night in, but spice things up by making it a "make your own dessert pizza"-themed party. Have your friends bring over whatever ingredients they want to add to their personalized pizza, and embrace your inner top chefs — with some dessert wine, of course.
If you need some inspo, I'm imagining the M&Ms pizza from The Princess Diaries, but that's just me. The Nutella brioche pizza in the above YouTube video will surely get your creativity flowing... and your mouth watering.
3Hit Up An Adorable Cat Cafe
Who doesn't want to head to a cafe that has adorable cats roaming around? If anyone tries to make a joke about all of your single friends being cats ladies, just show them your cute AF cat pics to put them in their place. They'll quickly have all of the FOMO feels wishing they were at a cat cafe as well. Joke's on them!
4Treat Yourselves To Sparkly Manicures
My friends and I love going to get manicures any chance we get, and a last-minute Valentine's Day party is the perfect excuse to go. Get dressed up and treat yourself to a fun, glittery color you've been wanting to rock but haven't had the opportunity to. After your nails are all glammed up, don't forget to snap a cute group picture with your fresh polish!
5Have An Instagram Scavenger Hunt
A scavenger hunt is always a fun excuse to get out of the house. Come up with a list of pictures the teams have to take and post to Instagram, all themed around Valentine's Day. For instance, take a picture with a heart, a couple on a date, or even get a thirst trap squad pic for all of the people who are missing out on spending Valentine's Day with you.
6Get Crafting And DIY Valentines For Each Other
We all remember the days in school when we made Valentines for everyone in the class. It was always fun picking out which ones to give to your friends. Now, you can get crafty together and DIY Valentines for each one of your favorite people.
Go ham at your local arts and crafts store gathering materials. Then, spend the night evening wine and making the sweetest, prettiest cards for each other. Check out YouTube for some DIY Valentine's inspiration, or just let your crafting genes take over on their own.