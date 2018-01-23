6 Last-Minute Things To Do On Valentine's Day If You're Single & With Your Girls

For all of my fellow single ladies out there — we have zero pressure to come up with an elaborate plan for Valentine's Day. Although, we're still down to celebrate the holiday with our single gals, because it is all about love, after all, and our squad provides plenty of that. We can relax and have a fun night with our favorite humans without having to stress about the right outfit or coordinating lip gloss. However, no stress can mean putting off planning our Valentine's Day until the very last minute. That's why last-minute things to do on Valentine's day are always such a blessing.

When you and your friends realize it's almost Feb. 14 and you haven't planned anything yet, there's really no need to panic. You don't even have to put together a Valentine's Day rager for all of the single peeps in your life. Don't go down the route of the same old dinner and a movie situation, either. It's time to think outside the box with your last-minute Valentine's Day plans, ladies, and I've come up with six activities you'll love. It will surely be a night to remember.

Who needs a bae when you have an entire squad you love? Tell Cupid he's invited to join, but only if he leaves his arrows at home. We're celebrating just us this year, and we cannot wait.

1 Hit Up Live Band Karaoke Giphy Karaoke is always a fun idea for you and your girls to do last-minute on Valentine's Day. Find a place that's BYOB and rent out a room so you can sing Spice Girls and Cardi B all night long. Although, I will say, you have not lived until you've done live band karaoke. You really have the opportunity to take center stage and let your inner rockstar shine when you have the support of an entire band behind you. Sid Gold's Request Room in New York City has live piano karaoke, and Reggies in Chicago is hosting live band karaoke on Valentine's Day.

2 Host A "Make Your Own Dessert Pizza" Party Gemma Stafford on YouTube A pizza party is always fun for a girls' night in, but spice things up by making it a "make your own dessert pizza"-themed party. Have your friends bring over whatever ingredients they want to add to their personalized pizza, and embrace your inner top chefs — with some dessert wine, of course. If you need some inspo, I'm imagining the M&Ms pizza from The Princess Diaries, but that's just me. The Nutella brioche pizza in the above YouTube video will surely get your creativity flowing... and your mouth watering.

3 Hit Up An Adorable Cat Cafe Giphy Who doesn't want to head to a cafe that has adorable cats roaming around? If anyone tries to make a joke about all of your single friends being cats ladies, just show them your cute AF cat pics to put them in their place. They'll quickly have all of the FOMO feels wishing they were at a cat cafe as well. Joke's on them!

4 Treat Yourselves To Sparkly Manicures Giphy My friends and I love going to get manicures any chance we get, and a last-minute Valentine's Day party is the perfect excuse to go. Get dressed up and treat yourself to a fun, glittery color you've been wanting to rock but haven't had the opportunity to. After your nails are all glammed up, don't forget to snap a cute group picture with your fresh polish!

5 Have An Instagram Scavenger Hunt Giphy A scavenger hunt is always a fun excuse to get out of the house. Come up with a list of pictures the teams have to take and post to Instagram, all themed around Valentine's Day. For instance, take a picture with a heart, a couple on a date, or even get a thirst trap squad pic for all of the people who are missing out on spending Valentine's Day with you.