Every year, I find myself scrambling at the last-minute to plan a fun Fourth of July gathering to celebrate with friends. If you're anything like me, and are totally stressing trying to figure out what you and your crew can do on this upcoming Independence Day, here are six last-minute Fourth of July getaways 2019 you should definitely consider.

The best part of this list? All of these destinations are by the beach, so you can soak up the sun, splash in the waves, stream a chill playlist, and maybe get a little picnic (and some day drinking if you're 21 or over) in before you catch the fireworks at night. From Long Beach Peninsula, Washington, to Montauk, New York, you and your crew can catch a flight or a train (or even rent a car and hit the road) to one of these spots for the best kind of July 4 celebration.

Make sure you pack your favorite swimsuits, sunnies, extra sunscreen, and a Polaroid camera to document it all. Oh, and don't forget to pick up sparklers when you get there. You'll have the absolute best time and make unforgettable memories with your favorite people by your side.

1. Bristol, Rhode Island Kirstin McKee/Stocksy If you're looking for a fun July 4 celebration in a charming town, Bristol is the perfect spot for a beach getaway. Fun fact: According to the Bristol 4th of July Committee website, the town has the country's oldest Fourth of July celebration, so if you celebrate there, you'll get to participate in a little bit of history. There are a ton of cozy bed and breakfasts in and around the town, so you can have the quaint getaway of your dreams.

2. Sea Island, Georgia Sea Island is a perfect place to visit if you want to experience the best of Georgia's Southern hospitality outside of major metro hubs like Atlanta and Savanna. Sea Island has a variety of fun activities taking place throughout the day on the Fourth. Of course, the 19th annual Fourth of July parade is one you won't want to miss out on. Be sure to get decked out in your red, white, and blue best.

3. Huntington Beach, California Beatrix Boros/Stocksy What better destination for your holiday beach getaway than Huntington Beach, California? According to SeeCalifornia.com, the city hosts the biggest Fourth of July parade in the western part of the country, complete with sky divers and military aircraft flyovers. They even have a kickoff party on July 3, so you can start your celebrating a little earlier.

4. Nantucket, Massachusetts If you're looking for New England charm at its finest, you best visit Nantucket. It's an island off the coast of Cape Cod, just a short ferry ride away. There, you can enjoy all of New England's finest summer delights, like oysters, steamed clams, and of course, some killer lobster rolls. The Fourth of July celebrations are sure to make a splash — Main Street festivities, fireworks, and all.

5. Long Beach Peninsula, Washington Rialto Images/Stocksy If you're based on the West Coast and want to experience a beach outside of California, head to Washington State to Long Beach Peninsula (which has a whopping 28-mile-long shoreline, according to The Seven Wonders of Washington State). This Independence Day, take part in the festivities by flying kites, checking out the Long Beach Boardwalk, and much more. Of course, the fireworks will top off a beautiful evening.