6 Instagrammable Spas In LA That Are Worth Booking A Flight For

When I moved to LA, one of the things I looked forward to the most was being able to try a bunch of different beauty treatments from all the legendary aestheticians, facialists, and cosmetic tattooers who live in the city. As someone who also works in the beauty industry, I was so excited to experience their treatments IRL because I had only heard the best things. What I didn't expect is that these places are also some of the most Instagrammable spas in LA.

These masterful technicians are not only super thoughtful about their craft, but also how they present their business to their customers. When you step inside each of their businesses, it's like stepping into a world of zen, or whimsy, or fun, or serenity. Whatever vibe they want to portray, they do so with their decor as well as their services.

I feel so lucky that I've been able to have these amazing women touch my face and teach me more about how to care for my skin, while helping me glow a little brighter in the process. If you're heading to LA soon, you should definitely book a service with one (or all) of these amazing women. And if you're not coming to LA soon, I strongly suggest that you book a flight ASAP.

1. Shani Darden If your vibe is all about modern design, sleek lines, and neutral color palettes, you have to see Shani Darden's studio IRL. The celebrity facialist — whose clients include Jessica Alba, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Chrissy Teigen, and more, according to Vogue — opened her Beverly Hills studio in June 2019 with a chic aesthetic in mind. Not only is the space so photographable (Just look at that couch and those marble tables.), but speaking from experience, the facial you receive from Darden or one of her team members will be heavenly. (After she used the microcurrent gloves on me, I swear my cheekbones were lifted for a week.)

2. The Things We Do This trendy space is the home of The Things We Do, a "beauty concept bar" that offers everything from microneedling to facials. The founder Vanessa Lee is a "world-renowned Medical Aesthetic Provider," according to her website. Regardless of what treatment you get at The Things We Do, you'll be sure to enjoy taking pics of the studio. The pastel color scheme, funky decor, and squiggly abstract art on the walls will make you swoon.

3. Jelly Lab If you're looking to explore the world of permanent makeup, Connie Ko at Jelly Lab (which is in Pasadena in Los Angeles County) is the person you should consider visiting. She's a one-woman show who runs her business as both the manager of the studio and the person who provides the services. She offers both cosmetic and restorative tattoos, from microblading, to lip tattooing, to scalp micropigmentation. Plus, the studio is super cute. Ko has neon signs all over the walls, fluffy pillows, baby pink decor, and some seriously fluffy blankets for you to wrap around your body during your service so you don't get cold. The four hours I spent with Ko when she tattooed my lips were surprisingly easy; she's an amazing artist who makes every client feel super comfortable. If you're considering getting a cosmetic tattoo done, make sure you do your proper research, read through a studio's FAQ page, and go in for a consultation before choosing your artist. I can proudly say Ko is truly one of the best.

4. Le Jolie Medi Spa Le Jolie not only has amazing treatments, but the space looks beyond chic. Fun wallpaper, patterned couches, neon lights, and blankets make the West Hollywood and Studio City locations feel super cozy, and of course, the treatments are incredible. I've gone to them for both laser treatments and facials, and their service is truly unparalleled. Each of their staff members takes the time to explain what exactly they're doing, why they're doing it, and what results you should see after, and you'll leave feeling so refreshed.

5. Crystal Clear Skin And Beauty If you're looking for a facial treatment that will make for a pretty epic Instagram photo, you absolutely have to go see Crystal Koro of Crystal Clear Skin and Beauty. In my opinion, her most mesmerizing photos and videos on Instagram are the ones of her clients resting in peel-off masks. She uses ones infused with 24-karat gold, others with berries in them, and much more, so you can get a seriously cool pic. Then make sure you get a boomerang of her peeling the mask off your face.