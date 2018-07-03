So, you're about to take your first international trip? Congratulations! You're in for a real adventure, and will make memories that you'll cherish for a lifetime. It's one thing to visit a new destination, but it's another thing to leave your home country behind for the very first time. By now, you've probably spent hours researching this dream trip. You've watched one travel vlog after another, and you've got a Pinterest board dedicated to restaurants and excursions you want to experience during your getaway. Travel requirements differ depending on where you're jetting off to, so here are some important things to remember for your first international trip, if you want everything to run smoothly.

On the one hand, there's nothing more exciting than exploring a new country for the first time. On the other hand, crossing into the unknown can feel a bit intimidating. Different countries and cultures can feel worlds apart than what you're used to back home on the daily. Travel is often unpredictable, and the idea of being in an unfamiliar setting can be stressful. There's no way you can plan for every single scenario, but you can do your best to be prepared. If you're about to embark on your first trip abroad, there are some things you should know before you leave.

1 Call Your Bank Raymond Forbes LLC/Stocksy Imagine being unable to access your money in another country — what a nightmare! Banks go to great lengths to prevent identity theft, so they'll likely place a block on your account if they suspect any fraudulent activity from an unfamiliar location. For this reason, it's so important to inform your bank of your travel plans before you go. You'll have no problem swiping that card if you notify your bank ahead of time.

2 Buy An International Charger Alita Ong/Stocksy Your mind is likely overflowing with things to pack before your trip, so it may be easy to forget something as simple as an international charger. You will need to do research beforehand to see which charger works best for the country you'll be visiting.

3 Check Your Passport Per Swantesson/Stocksy You've been ready to put your passport to use since you planned this trip. It's crucial to check the expiration date on your passport before booking your flight. According to Fastport Passport, many countries require your passport to be valid at least six months prior to departure. Verify the expiration date ahead of time, so you can renew your passport if necessary. In addition, don't forget to make copies of your passport in case it gets lost or stolen.

4 Get Vaccinated Sean Locke/Stocksy Travel vaccinations are no joke, so consult your doctor before you get on your flight. In order to avoid getting sick, you should check the vaccine requirements for your destination. You are also not allowed to enter certain countries without getting particular vaccinations, so visit your nearest health clinic to see which vaccinations you need ASAP.

5 Buy Travel Insurance Guille Faingold/Stocksy Travel insurance will come in handy when you least expect it. We always hope that our travels will go as smoothly as possible, but sometimes, unexpected things go wrong. Bags can be lost, flights can be missed, and health problems can arise during your travels. These things are less likely to ruin your trip when you know you're covered by insurance. You may have to pay a small fee upfront, but travel insurance can save you tons of money in the long run.