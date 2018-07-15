Per the Merriam-Webster dictionary's definition, a procrastinator is someone who intentionally and habitually puts things off. If this sounds familiar (and it really does to me), it just might very well be that the procrastination life is one you lead, and as much as I hate to break it to you, this kind of behavior definitely isn't making your life any easier.

According to noted psychotherapist, author, and founder of LoveVictory.com, LeslieBeth Wish, procrastination is pretty high on the list of things that make life more difficult, because when a task is looming, so is the pressure to get it done. "We tend to put things off when the task is too difficult, confusing, unpleasant, or scary — even or mostly when that task is very important," she tells Elite Daily, but when things have to get done, you really should get them done quickly and efficiently.

So how do you tackle something you're really not in the mood to even start? Wish tells Elite Daily there are plenty of strategies: The first is to just start, even if that means doing a little bit each night before bed so you feel somewhat accomplished by morning. You can also initiate some sort of buddy system in which a friend or family member holds you accountable, or you can come up with some sort of reward for yourself to indulge in once you've finished. It might sound childish, but who doesn't love a good bribe?