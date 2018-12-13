I don't care how many cheesy Christmas movies you've seen, or whether or not you believe in true love — there really is just something about the holidays that makes everything seem super romantic. Maybe it's the lights on the Christmas trees, or the snow starting to finally stick to the ground. Whatever it is, December and January are huge for romance. So, after the holidays come to an end and you're making plans for New Years, having some texts to send your crush on New Year’s Eve in the back of your mind might not be a bad idea.

After all, it's the most wonderful, romantic time of the year, so why not just go for it? Whether you're out at a club for the night with your friends, throwing a house party, hosting a game night, or just chilling at home watching the ball drop, there are definitely ways to be your best, most flirty self this New Years Eve.

Grab your phone, a glass of champagne, and settle down, dear reader. Because if you're crushing on someone this time of year, then you've come to the right place to figure out how to make your move.

1 "Who are you planning on kissing at midnight?" Giphy This is a great text to send if you're able to meet up with your crush later in the evening. You could ask them what their midnight plans are and then suggest meeting up. It'll be a subtle way to let them know you're into them and are totally down to smooch.

2 "Made any resolutions yet?" Giphy This text totally seems innocent enough, but you could easily follow it up with your own resolutions (like going out on a date with them!) and turn up the heat.

3 "Want to go out next year?" Giphy This is a sweet question, but it's also equal parts cheesy and funny. If they're planning on being super hungover, suggest brunch at a local diner. If they want to lay low, ask them to go see a movie. It's simple, to-the-point, and not too obvious.

4 "You up?" Giphy OK, OK, I know this isn't the most romantic text to send your crush, but if you want to hook up on NYE, then shoot your shot! It's funny, it's clear, and it works quick.

5 "Ringing in the new year with anyone special?" Giphy Obviously, that someone special is you, so if you send this text, make sure you follow up with something clever, like "Just kidding, we're not together!" Make sure they can tell you wish you were with them, and it'll make for a super sweet New Years gesture.